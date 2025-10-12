Dulac Predicts Freiermuth Will Be More Involved Against Browns: ‘You’ll See That Change Today’

After a long bye week that often focused on Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth’s lack of targets, beat writer Gerry Dulac predicts those concerns will be quieted today. Appearing on 102.5 DVE’s pre-game show Sunday morning, Dulac thinks Freiermuth makes an impact against the Cleveland Browns after an invisible Week 4.

“We know why they went with a heavy lineup. Spencer Anderson 19 snaps. Darnell Washington, 90 percent of the snaps,” Dulac said. “I think you’ll see that change today. By that I mean, I think you’ll see a little bit more Pat Freiermuth.”

Dulac’s comments run counter to the hints Mike Tomlin offered last Tuesday, suggesting big blockers like Washington would be leaned on to combat the Browns’ 4-3 defense and NFL’s No. 1 run defense entering Week 6. But the team could land on both. Even in passing situations against Minnesota, Freiermuth wasn’t targeted. Instead, WR DK Metcalf enjoyed the big day, highlighted by an 80-yard touchdown and 122 yards by halftime.

On the season, Freiermuth has hardly been used. He has just seven catches through four games. There have been missed chances that would’ve boosted those numbers. A downfield dropped pass against the Seattle Seahawks and a potential touchdown taken away by WR Calvin Austin III jumping in front of him, leading to an interception. Still, all that matters is production and Freiermuth hasn’t had much of it after being a consistent source of offense his first four years with the Steelers.

“He has not been involved,” Dulac said of Freiermuth. “I think you’ll see that change today.”

Freiermuth isn’t alone. Overall, Pittsburgh’s tight ends have been among the NFL’s least efficient.

On the season, the Browns have been stingy between the 20s against tight ends. Cleveland’s allowed just 22 receptions to the position, tied for 10th-fewest in the NFL. Where the Browns have given up plays is in the red zone. Cleveland’s allowed three touchdowns and has one of the NFL’s worst red-zone defenses on the season. Freiermuth’s day could end without being receiving numbers but his first score of 2025 would work just fine as he looks to get his season untracked.

And if it doesn’t happen against the Browns, there’s a short turnaround before Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A team Freiermuth has found consistent success against.