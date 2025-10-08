Dulac Offers Additional Reason For Pat Freiermuth’s Poor Production

Just before the 2024 season began, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Pat Freiermuth to a four-year contract extension. Worth just over $48 million, it seemed to be a clear sign that he’d be a valuable part of the offense moving forward.

Just one season later, Freiermuth has just seven receptions on 10 targets, and 65 receiving yards through four games. After an offseason in which Aaron Rodgers talked up the tight end position, and in an offense led by Arthur Smith, who loves to use his tight ends, the lack of usage has been puzzling. On Wednesday, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac offered some clarification for Freiermuth’s lack of involvement.

“Partly the scheme/game plan,” Dulac wrote in his weekly chat with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “They went with a heavy package against the Vikings and their 4-3 front to help run the ball, which they did. But that was just one game. It was also explained to me it’s because they haven’t been in a lot of dropback/two-minute/red-zone situations, too.”

The first part of Dulac’s answer echoes similar comments made by Mike Tomlin Tuesday. Tomlin said that when the Steelers play defenses that run a 4-3, it makes more sense to have bigger bodies blocking against bigger defenders on the edge. Not coincidentally Darnell Washington had been getting more snaps than Freiermuth recently. Through the first four games, Washington has been on the field for 117 snaps, compared to 112 for Freiermuth.

The problem is that more than a few teams across the league run a 4-3. The Steelers are going to face a lot of teams running that scheme. And it doesn’t make sense to leave Pat Freiermuth off the field every time. They need to get him going but just haven’t so far. Dulac brings up that the Steelers haven’t been in a lot of two-minute or red zone situations either. That’s a little more complicated.

Pittsburgh has been in a few two-minute scenarios. In the first game of the year the Steelers had to work their way down the field late for a game-winning field goal from Chris Boswell. And in the red zone Freiermuth has seen some targets, it just hasn’t worked out. In Week 2 against Seattle, Aaron Rodgers tried to find Freiermuth in the end zone and likely would have if Calvin Austin III hadn’t tried to make a play on the ball instead.

But even if opportunities like that were capitalized on, Freiermuth still isn’t getting as much action as he probably hopes. Unfortunately, it might be more of the same for him going forward. He’s not known for his blocking. Which is why Washington got more reps than him in Week 4, especially in the run game. That translated into their best rushing performance of the season, picking up 131 yards. The Steelers are probably going to stick with that strategy until it stops working.

Even so, it’s not the greatest look to have Freiermuth averaging 16.3 receiving yards in four games while making a little more than $12 million a year. His role in the offense will be one of the more interesting storylines as the season continues to unfold.