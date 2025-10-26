Dulac Confident Steelers Won’t Make ‘Blockbuster’ Trade For WR (If They Make One At All)

Trade speculation will ramp even all the more as the Nov. 4 deadline nears. Most expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to add at wide receiver. But the PPG’s Gerry Dulac believes only a minor move will be made – if one is made at all. Discussing the Steelers’ plans ahead of their Sunday night game, Dulac doesn’t expect a big-name wideout to come walking through Pittsburgh’s door.

“Let’s just say they go make a trade for a wide receiver,” Dulac said of the Steelers on the 102.5 pregame show. “First of all, I don’t think it’s gonna be anything greater than what we saw last year with Mike Williams. And if that’s the case in Arthur Smith’s offense, look at it. Where are they gonna play ’em? How much did Mike Williams play last year? They’re not going to make a blockbuster move.”

Last season, Pittsburgh dealt for the New York Jets’ Mike Williams at the deadline, landing him for a fifth-round pick. Williams made an early splash by catching the game-winning touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders but was invisible the rest of the season. He finished with nine catches in nine games. His most notable footnote was becoming the second NFL player since 1931 to appear in 18 games in a regular season.

Pittsburgh’s been connected to names high and low this trade cycle. The New Orleans Saints’ Chris Olave, Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle, Tennessee Titans’ Calvin Ridley, and Las Vegas Raiders’ Jakobi Meyers have been the most intriguing names. But each team has a reason to hold onto its talent, and the Steelers have reasons not to part with draft picks.

To Dulac’s point, adding a receiver to Arthur Smith’s offense might not produce returns. Even the No. 2 wideout in this passing game has a limited role. In four games, Calvin Austin III managed 10 catches, though he made them count with timely big plays. A higher-end receiver may see more looks but will still be limited in one of the most tight end-heavy structures in the NFL.

“I think even if they get a wide receiver, I don’t see him playing but a handful of plays and merely not making a difference anyhow,” Dulac said.

If that’s the case, it’s fair to wonder why Pittsburgh should even trade for a wide receiver. The Williams’ deal was a regrettable one and should have Omar Khan rethinking a plan to swing again unless he’s pointing to the fences for a big-name option designed to be more than a rental. Depth is nice but not required in this offense that gets its tight ends plenty of targets. Pittsburgh views Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth as de facto receivers, ignoring their “tight end” label.