Dublin Week Gave Steelers Fans Glimpse Of Ownership’s Future – That Was No Accident

In the days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Dublin game that made NFL history, Art Rooney II wasn’t the only member of the family in the spotlight. In fact, he wasn’t nearly as visible as others with his surname. Dan Rooney, son of Art and the presumed successor to Art’s ownership and presidency of the franchise, was in the spotlight all last week.

He should receive credit for the Dublin game. As the Steelers’ VP of Business and Development, he seemingly played a large role in getting and preparing the first-ever regular-season Ireland contest. Art was sure to credit him for it.

“Dan’s done a great job,” Rooney told reporters shortly after arriving in Ireland. “And spent a lot of time helping us get all the arrangements made. Proud of the work he’s done over here for this.”

It wasn’t just Art talking about his son. Dan was front and center for several media interviews, including his own sit-down scrum with reporters local to Pittsburgh and Ireland. So much so that right before Sunday’s game kicked off, it was Dan, not Art, who was speaking with NFL Network.

These things don’t happen by accident. Dan Rooney should be touted and praised for the trip. By all accounts and measures, it was a success, and Pittsburgh’s winning made things all the sweeter. But this seemed like a chance to give the NFL world a glimpse into the future of who will oversee the franchise.

Art Rooney isn’t retiring anytime soon. At least, it doesn’t appear so. In an offseason interview, he gave no indications of plans to step down in the near future. But he’s also 73 years old, and eventually, that day will come. Dan Rooney stepped aside as President of the Steelers in 2003 when he was 70. Six years later, he effectively gave up his NFL roles to become Ambassador to Ireland. It’s reasonable to assume that by the end of the decade, another switch will come.

What will change? That’s impossible to say. It’s unclear what the franchise will look like when that day comes. Will Mike Tomlin still be the head coach? Or will new ownership have a direct hand in picking Tomlin’s successor? Dan Rooney figures to bring the same patience as his family has since Chuck Noll’s hiring in 1969. He figures to also largely make moves behind the scenes, not becoming a Jerry Jones-type owner who hogs the spotlight.

But Rooney is also young and may move more swiftly than his family. General manager Omar Khan has shown that new leadership can change how the franchise does business.

There will also be lots to learn. Rooney is a well-known last name, but Dan Rooney isn’t a household figure. He attended Shadyside Academy before Dartmouth, majoring in history and playing quarterback. He earned his MBA at The Wharton School and served as a Steelers scouting and coaching assistant for the last decade before taking on a business consulting role shortly after the pandemic. In early 2022, he returned to the Steelers. He’s on the Board of Directors at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and The Buhl Foundation. He was the starting quarterback of the United States flag football game in Ireland during the 2012 4th of July, a game called by future GM Omar Khan.

Last week was a celebration of the present, the Steelers coming “home” to the Rooney family and its Irish roots. It also served as an eye to the future of who will run the team in due time.