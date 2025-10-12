‘Dramatic Growth:’ Mike Tomlin Teases Big Opportunity For Roman Wilson

For two seasons, Roman Wilson has spent more time watching than doing. Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, there could be a lot of “doing.” With starting WR Calvin Austin III sidelined due to a shoulder injury, Wilson has his best chance to make an in-game impact. A thought not lost on Mike Tomlin, who wasn’t bashful in framing the opportunity that just opened up.

“Opportunities like this are big for young, developing players,” Tomlin said during his weekly interview with Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola. “Oftentimes, we say one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity, and you’re looking at it today in terms of those two guys getting an opportunity to step up and elevate their roles within what we do offensively.”

A third-round pick last season, Wilson has one career catch. His rookie season was lost due to multiple injuries. First, an ankle ailment that robbed him of most of his training camp followed by a midseason hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve. Wilson appeared in just one game, logging five snaps and going without a target.

Healthy in 2025, a slow start to the summer picked up with impressive preseason performances. But it hasn’t been enough to carve out consistent or meaningful playing time. He’s averaged about 10 snaps per game and has one reception, a 7 yard snag in garbage time against the Seattle Seahawks.

That lack of production doesn’t mean he’s struggling.

“I’ve seen dramatic growth and development in him day-to-day,” Tomlin told Labriola. “It hadn’t necessarily panned out in-stadium, but again, I watch day-to-day, I know that what happens day-to-day invariably turns up in-stadium, and so it’s simply a matter of time.”

That improvement will be tested today. The Browns have a stout run defense that could ask the Steelers to throw more than usual. Wilson is unlikely to see a high volume of targets and will split reps with Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller. Wilson’s goal is to mirror Austin’s performances. Timely impact plays that become key to victory. Utilize speed to get open. Be reliable when your name is called upon. Block and put a hand in the pile.

With a tight turnaround to Week 7’s Thursday night game, Wilson could have a more meaningful week than he’s had in his two-year career. But that starts today by helping Pittsburgh secure its first AFC North win of the season.