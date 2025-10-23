‘Don’t Think I’ve Ever Smiled More:’ Will Howard Can’t Hide Excitement Over Returning To Practice

Every NFL player dreams of taking the field and working at football’s highest level. No one thinks about the obstacles on the road to get there. Pittsburgh Steelers rookie QB Will Howard has experienced plenty of them. A promising summer was interrupted by a freak hand injury, Howard breaking a bone while taking a snap during training camp. Landing on injured reserve for the first seven weeks, Howard was designed to return for yesterday’s practice. It made Wednesday’s session his Super Bowl.

“All that joy of being a little kid playing football again came back,” Howard said Thursday via 93.7 The Fan. “It was my first two plays yesterday, it was scout team, and I handed the ball off. I don’t think I’ve ever smiled more on two handoff plays in my life. I was just happy to be back out there.”

QB Will Howard was so excited to be practicing again #Steelers pic.twitter.com/temdIyF7h3 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 23, 2025

Howard was eligible to return after the Steelers’ bye week, but Pittsburgh opted to wait extra time to open his window. The Steelers are likely to use all 21 days made available to them before activating Howard off injured reserve to the 53-man roster. Functionally, that won’t change Howard’s day-to-day work. He can and has practiced fully with the team.

Comments like Howard’s excitement over scout team handoffs is what drew the Steelers and fans to him in the first place. A likable player with a passion for the game. That doesn’t guarantee NFL success but it’s hard to succeed without it. While on injured reserve, Howard bided his time as a de facto coach. Now, he’s returned to action for the first time since August.

“Man, it’s just been a long time,” he said.

Still, Howard will likely have to wait until the 2026 preseason to take his first stadium snaps. Even once on the 53-man roster, Howard will serve as the team’s emergency No. 3 quarterback. That will permit him to dress for games but play only in the event Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph are injured in-game.

Even if one of those two players were to suffer a multi-week injury, the Steelers could opt to sign a veteran instead of putting Howard closer to game action. Or prepare Skylar Thompson to come off injured reserve after landing there following Week 1.

That reality isn’t going to wipe the smile off Howard’s face. Nor should it. He’s back to being a football player and putting his hand in the pile to help Pittsburgh win. Even if that comes behind the scenes.