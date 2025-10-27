‘Don’t Think I Ever Got Beat Like That’: Chuck Clark Losing Sleep After Allowing Second Tucker Kraft TD

After going into halftime down 16-7, the Green Bay Packers took it to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half on Sunday. The Packers made easy work of the Steelers’ defense, and Tucker Kraft had quite a day against a struggling secondary. His second touchdown, a long catch and run, cemented the Packers’ lead in the fourth quarter. That play bothered Chuck Clark, the defender who got beaten on the play.

“He’s a good player, he made some plays,” Clark said of Kraft Monday via Steelers.com. “He got me on one. I’m mad at that shit. I mean, there’s certain things that keep you up at night, that was definitely one of them. You know, I don’t think I ever got beat like that for a touchdown in a game. So that definitely kept me up for sure.”

It was a nice concept by the Packers, running Kraft on a rub route, which forced Clark to be a step behind.

Second TD of game for Kraft #Steelers pic.twitter.com/gbxum83Apu — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 27, 2025

The Steelers are in man coverage here. Because Kraft heads to the sideline to begin his route, Clark has to mirror him. This takes him outside of the receiver next to Kraft, who’s running a go route straight up the field. Because Clark has to go around the receiver, Kraft can cut inside to a barren middle of the field. Clark never had a chance.

It’s frustrating for Chuck Clark, but this is an instance of the Packers scheming things better than the Steelers. With one deep safety and two linebackers doing a poor job disguising their blitz, it’s obvious they’re in man-coverage. And a route concept like this will beat it every single time.

Clark can’t believe he got beaten. Unfortunately, he’s not the only secondary player surprised by their poor play. But while the scheme isn’t doing him many favors, Clark isn’t executing either. He’s allowed 12 completions on 14 balls thrown his way and a 142.6 rating when targeted. It’s not the biggest sample size, but those numbers can’t be much worse.

The Steelers suffered another loss on the day as DeShon Elliott suffered a knee injury. With him likely being out for an extended period of time, Chuck Clark will see the field more in the near future.

The Steelers’ depth in their secondary will be tested in the coming weeks. Elliott is a huge loss. But the Steelers’ backups may see more playing time in general, anyway. Darius Slay was temporarily benched on Sunday, and Mike Tomlin wouldn’t rule out making additions or replacements. We’ll see how the group evolves in the coming weeks, but they’ve got to turn things around in a hurry.