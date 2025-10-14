Don’t Look Now But The Steelers Are The AFC’s No. 2 Seed

There’s a long season to go. The Pittsburgh Steelers were in similar position last year. One game at a time. All the caveats are as fair as they are true. Buuuut, through six weeks, the Steelers are the AFC’s No. 2 seed. A spot most wouldn’t have expected Pittsburgh to be in. Myself, and probably many fans, included.

Thanks to the Buffalo Bills losing their second-straight game Monday night, Pittsburgh moved up one spot in the conference standings. Here’s how things stack up.

AFC Standings

1. Indianapolis Colts: 5-1

2. Pittsburgh Steelers: 4-1

3. Los Angeles Chargers: 4-2

4. New England Patriots: 4-2

5. Buffalo Bills: 4-2

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: 4-2

7. Denver Broncos: 4-2

If anything, highlighting this fact isn’t to predict anything about the future. Pittsburgh could remain top of the table or fall down by year’s end. The most relevant point is to note how wide open the AFC is this year. There isn’t a clear favorite or dominant force as there’s been with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, or Bills of season’s past.

The Chiefs are looking better but have been more mortal this year than ever before in the Mahomes era. The Ravens are littered with injuries and even once healthy, climbing out of a 1-5 hole is exceedingly tough. The Bills’ defense is a mess and Buffalo lacks weapons to support QB Josh Allen.

It’s the Colts and the Steelers at the top of the podium. Far from the NFL’s expectations. Without getting too tall on my soapbox, is another reminder preseason predictions are worth nothing. Everything we think we think at the onset of a season goes up in smoke four weeks in. Teams surprise, regress, and injuries take a heavy toll. Aaron Rodgers is last man standing in the AFC North, no doubt one reason why Pittsburgh is in such control of the division. Even if oddsmakers are begrudgingly accepting it.

Pittsburgh has a chance to extend its winning streak. The Steelers are favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals this Thursday night. The Bengals have lost four-straight with one of the NFL’s worst offenses and star DE Trey Hendrickson questionable with a hip injury. Winning will require vanquishing short week road demons. Mike Tomlin is just 2-9 on the road on Thursday night.

The Colts will travel to Los Angeles and take on the Chargers. A team sliding after a big Week 1 victory, but still not an easy game. If Pittsburgh can take care of business, there’s a chance Week 7 wraps up with the Steelers tied for the AFC’s first place lead near the halfway mark of the 2025 season.