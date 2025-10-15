Domonique Foxworth Calls Steelers ‘Pretenders’, Thinks Defense Has Taken A ‘Step Back’

The 4-1 Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off arguably their best win yet and sit atop the AFC North. Their fan base is pretty juiced, already thinking of a playoff game at Acrisure Stadium for the first time in years.

Former NFL CB Domonique Foxworth wouldn’t be surprised if that happens. But he’s also pessimistic about the Steelers’ chances of doing anything in the playoffs.

“I think they’re pretenders,” Foxworth said Wednesday on ESPN’s Get Up. “They’ll probably win the division, but the question is Super Bowl contenders. I have a hard time seeing them, with the way their defense is playing, it’s okay, but it’s not the dominant defense we’ve grown accustomed to. We’ve seen a defense with more names, but they’ve actually taken a step back as far as production is concerned.”

In the first couple of weeks, that was true. The Steelers struggled against the run and had way too many communication breakdowns against the pass. That, coupled with the fact that they couldn’t get off the field on third and fourth down, made it way too easy for opposing offenses.

However, it feels like Foxworth’s take is dated. He’s not wrong that the Steelers’ defense hasn’t been dominant. But his take ignores the steady improvement it has made. Since Week 3, Pittsburgh has been better each game against the run, allowing just 65 rushing yards in its win last Sunday. Against the pass, things have been much better as well. There haven’t been the constant miscommunications with wide-open receivers down the field.

With as many new faces as there are on the unit, they may have simply needed time to jell. It doesn’t help that several have already gone down with injuries at some point. Jalen Ramsey, DeShon Elliott, Alex Highsmith and Joey Porter Jr. have all missed time due to injury. Now that most are back to health, the unit seems to be building chemistry.

The Bengals game will be a big test. The Steelers have the players to defend Cincinnati’s passing attack, which has badly missed Joe Burrow the past four weeks. However, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins still pose a massive threat. The Bengals have been anything but consistent offensively, but the talent is there.

While Thursday could be a tough task, the Steelers’ defense has been encouraging in recent weeks. From the front seven to the secondary, the Steelers have improved against both the run and the pass, with some of their marquee players stepping up in recent weeks. The unit may not be dominant, but it’s hard to see how the Steelers have taken a step back there.