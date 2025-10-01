DK Metcalf’s Numbers Are Weird. But It’s Working.

DK Metcalf has been a playmaker. Pittsburgh’s gotten immediate ROI on the bold trade that sent a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks. But the way Metcalf has produced is unlike anything he’s done to this point in his career—a different way of impacting the game that’s worth talking about.

In Seattle, Metcalf was a downfield guy. Let him run deep, throw it up, ask him to make a play. His combination of size and speed is among the NFL’s most unique. Pittsburgh utilized that skill set, but in the opposite way. A quick-draw offense that has Aaron Rodgers getting the ball out lightning fast. Leaning on Metcalf’s size, acceleration, and speed to throw short and let him run long.

Some stats to show the difference between his first four games of 2025 and his career prior to joining Pittsburgh.

DK Metcalf’s Usage (2019-2024 versus 2025)

Category 2025 2019-2024 ADOT 6.4 12.7 YAC/R 12.6 4.1 Drop % 9.1% 5.1% Target/Game 5.5 7.5

Big differences. Metcalf’s ADOT, his average depth of target that shows how far downfield he’s being targeted, is essentially half his career average. His YAC/R, yards after the catch per reception, is more than triple what it was in Seattle. He’s dropping the ball more, is targeted less in a run-first offense, but still finding a way to make splash plays.

His YAC/R is so high it looks like a running back. Eight of the nine NFL players with 10-plus receptions and 10-plus YAC/R are running backs. Metcalf is the only wide receiver. Here’s the highest YAC/R of wide receivers with at least 10 grabs.

Highest YAC/R, Wide Receivers (2025)

1. DK Metcalf/PIT: 12.6

2. Khalil Shakir/BUF: 8.5

3. Jameson Williams/DET: 8.0

4. Troy Franklin/DEN: 6.4

5. Emeka Egbuka/TB: 6.4

Metcalf is nearly 4 yards ahead of second place. He’s almost doubling fourth and fifth place. If Metcalf’s number were to hold up for the entire season, it would be the second-highest of any wide receiver since Pro Football Reference began tracking the data in 2018. Only Albert Wilson’s 12.9 in 2018 would rank higher.

Even Metcalf’s slot usage has increased, much of that coming in Week 4’s win over the Minnesota Vikings.

DK Metcalf’s Slot Usage

2019-2024: 14.6%

2025: 18.6%

As this chart below shows, Metcalf has been highly effective out of the slot. His 80-yard touchdown bumps the numbers, but that’s sort of the point. Moving his alignment and expanding his route tree from the slot has made him even more potent and created those catch-and-run opportunities.

Yards per Route Run from Out Wide and Slot Before his injury, Tyreek Hill was 2nd in the NFL in YPRR when lined out wide. pic.twitter.com/PIFAfLBprt — Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) September 30, 2025

Some of these numbers will normalize. It’s still only four games, and a larger sample size will balance the data out. His numbers can’t sustain like this all year long. His usage isn’t inherently good or bad. It’s just different. The top-line results are still there, but dig into the numbers, and Metcalf is being used like never before.