DK Metcalf Explains Why His Connection With Aaron Rodgers Is Heating Up

DK Metcalf is picking up the pace with Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, scoring his fourth touchdown in four games. He has over 200 yards over the past two games, and is producing on comparatively few touches. It’s all a part of the ongoing work they put in week in and week out, he explained to reporters yesterday.

“I think it’s just the timing during practice and us talking about the different DBs that we’re gonna go against throughout the week, making sure we’re both on the same page with how they play me”, Metcalf said of the conversations that take place between himself and Rodgers, via the Steelers’ website.

Against the Browns on Sunday, Metcalf actually saw a season-high nine targets, but also his least efficient game. He only caught four of those passes, but he made his catches count. In all, he went for 95 yards off Rodgers’ passes, including a 25-yard touchdown. It was his second explosive-play touchdown in as many games. Two weeks ago against the Vikings, he took a short slant 80 yards for a score.

It’s all about the matchups, and he had one yesterday against the newly-acquired Tyson Campbell. Although Campbell made a play or two, and Rodgers missed a throw here and there, Metcalf had the upper hand. But he believes he always does when he has a one-on-one matchup. “Yes, sir. Especially when [Rodgers is] in the gun throwing the football, I always think I’ve got a chance”, he said.

On the season, Metcalf now has 19 catches for 356 yards and four touchdowns. Across a full season, that would translate to 65 catches for 1,241 yards and 13.6 touchdowns. Obviously, not even a third of the way through the season, the pace will change. But so far, the Metcalf-and Rodgers combination is off to a solid start.

And both only see room for improvement, especially as the run game and offensive line round into form. Both Metcalf and Rodgers singled out the group yesterday, producing another 100-yard rushing game with no sacks allowed.

“It’s pretty much the run game opening up all those middle-of-the-field throws the outside throws, because they’ve got to stack the box to try to stop the run”, Metcalf explained about why he is seeing more opportunities, particularly down the field. “I keep giving praise to our o-line for either pass-blocking or run-blocking, because they go against some heavy hitters week in and week out and they’re holding their own every week”.