DK Metcalf Excited For First AFC North Matchup Where ‘Real Football Is Played’

DK Metcalf is embracing the AFC North mentality before even suiting up for a divisional game. Poised to take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Metcalf is excited to experience what these games are like.

“This is where real football is played,” Metcalf said via the Trib’s Chris Adamski when asked what he’s heard about AFC North matchup. “Just looking forward to running up against every other team that we play. Including Sunday.”

Longtime Seahawk DK Metcalf on making his debut in an AFC North game Sunday when his Steelers face the Browns “I’ve heard this is where real football is played.” pic.twitter.com/r99MIEoFq9 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 8, 2025

Though not as extreme as last season, the Steelers had to wait a fair amount of time for their first AFC North battle. The rest of the division has already played at least one such game. For Cleveland, Sunday’s game will be its third. It’ll provide Pittsburgh with a great chance to create even more breathing room in the division, the only team above .500.

Many expected upwards of three AFC North teams to make playoff pushes this year. For now, only Pittsburgh is in that position. Still, the division has a reputation of hard-nosed and physical football, echoing the sentiments Metcalf’s heard. His style of football fits. A physical receiver who plays with an edge, Metcalf is likely to draw the matchup against Cleveland’s top cornerback Denzel Ward. Per Pro Football Reference, Ward has allowed just an 80.6 QB rating against this season, giving up one touchdown and picking off one pass.

While Cleveland’s 1-4, its defense has been stout and gives reason to believe the Browns can make this game competitive. Cleveland hung with Minnesota last week in a last-second loss and has played Pittsburgh tough in recent years.

Metcalf will have a quick turnaround to another divisional showing. Days after Sunday’s game wraps up, Pittsburgh will travel to Cincinnati and play the Bengals next Thursday night. If the Steelers can win both contests, they’ll enter the “mini-bye” at 5-1 overall and 2-0 against the division. That will go a long way toward the Steelers capturing their first divisional title since 2020, a moment Metcalf (who has just one career division championship) and all newcomers surely want to enjoy.