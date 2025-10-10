Dillon Gabriel Will Have ‘Nightmares’ About Steelers’ Defense, Thinks Brandon Graham

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will get his second NFL start this week when the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will actually be Gabriel’s first NFL start on American soil with the Browns game last week taking place in London. He could be for a long day, though. The Steelers’ defense has a lot of talent from top to bottom. Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham thinks Gabriel is in for a tough time against the Steelers.
“I see Dillon Gabriel’s first challenge against the pass rush this weekend,” Graham said Friday on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “I see Pittsburgh going out there and dominating them boys. I’m sorry to say to Jim Schwartz, but it’s gonna be one of them games that Dillon Gabriel gonna have nightmares.”
Last week, Gabriel had a fine first outing, completing 19 0f his 33 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. While the Browns lost, for a rookie third-round pick, Gabriel played well. That’s especially true because he was facing the Minnesota Vikings, who have Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator. His scheme can give quarterbacks fits.
However, Graham is confident that the Steelers’ defense will give Gabriel more problems. It’s tough to say whether he’ll be right or wrong. On paper, the Steelers’ defense looks good, but it’s been inconsistent so far this year. At times, it’s looked downright awful.
While that unit has improved as the season has progressed, it still has major flaws. For example, the Steelers have a problem allowing explosive plays. That almost allowed the Vikings to complete a comeback against them in Week 4.
Gabriel also isn’t your average rookie, either. He played college football for six seasons, appearing in 64 games. Despite not having a lot of NFL time under his belt, he still has a lot of experience on the field.
Still, that shouldn’t stop slow the Steelers’ defense down too much. The Browns’ offense has been ugly this year and ranked 27th in the league. Even though the Steelers haven’t been perfect defensively, they should have the talent to make Gabriel uncomfortable. If that unit wants to be great, this is the type of game that it should dominate.