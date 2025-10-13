Despite ‘Middling Offense’ And ‘Below-Average Defense,’ Columnist Thinks Steelers Lock For 11-12 Wins

Ahead of the 2025 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of question marks on both sides of the football.

The Steelers got older by signing QB Aaron Rodgers and CB Darius Slay and trading for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. There were questions about fits, the ability to stay healthy, and the ability to actually play winning football and be part of the solution in the Steel City this season.

There were also questions about head coach Mike Tomlin and his coaching style, finding ways to win in the regular season but struggling to get over the hump in the postseason in recent years.

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Steelers are answering a lot of those questions in positive fashion and might be one of the most slept-on 4-1 teams in recent memory.

Tomlin’s looking pretty darn good right now, too. That has him as one of the early winners through the first six weeks of the season for NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha.

“The Steelers head coach came into this season with a team that faced some real questions. What kind of play could they expect from 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers? Could a defense relying on four veterans who are at least 30 years old stay healthy? Were there enough playmakers on offense? Well, none of that matters today because the AFC North is a complete mess,” Chadiha writes. “Tomlin’s team is far from dominant, but it’s currently 4-1 after Sunday’s win over Cleveland and in great position to run away with this division. The Baltimore Ravens have only one victory and are struggling with all sorts of injuries. The Cleveland Browns have two rookies at the top of their quarterback depth chart, and the one who opened the year as the starter, Joe Flacco, now has that job in Cincinnati due to Joe Burrow’s turf toe surgery and Jake Browning’s poor play.

“The Steelers have a middling offense, a below-average defense and every reason to think they’re going to end up with 11 to 12 wins. Tomlin might not take this team far in the playoffs, but they’ll be there again. Count on it.”

The Steelers aren’t a dominant team, but they have a certain style of play, and it’s working in a major way early in the season. That they had some bumps in the road early and still found ways to win, all while dealing with injuries, is a huge testament to Tomlin for having his team prepared and ready for the challenge.

It works in the regular season, there’s no denying that. That’s why Tomlin has no losing seasons in his Steelers coaching career. Many probably just rolled their eyes at that, and that’s okay. It matters.

Things are falling apart around the division, especially with injuries piling up. The Ravens look disastrous without Lamar Jackson. The Bengals are a train wreck without Joe Burrow. That’s never been the case with the Steelers under Tomlin, and they’re continuing to find ways to win while still integrating Aaron Rodgers into their culture.

The division is there for the taking, and the Steelers, the only team that has been consistent, has opened up a commanding lead. That doesn’t guarantee that they’ll win the division as there are still a lot of games left. But the Steelers are in a great spot, even after dealing with their own injuries early in the season.

That’s a credit to Tomlin and his staff. The Steelers are improving on both sides of the ball, and they’re far better than a below-average defense that Chadiha calls them, especially the last three weeks.

This is a dangerous football team, and Tomlin is a big winner after the offseason of significant change.