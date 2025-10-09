Despite Familiarity, Cam Heyward Remains ‘A Big Challenge’ For Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns OG Joel Bitonio is no stranger to facing Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward. Bitonio has been with the Browns since 2014, and he and Heyward are quite familiar with one another. Despite that familiarity, Bitonio said it won’t be a cakewalk having to go up against Heyward again, even though the two know each other’s tendencies.

“There’s no surprises, right? You go into the game, you know his best rushes, he knows how I like to block him, probably. They have some different wrinkles here and there, but at the end of the day, it’s like I know I’m gonna block 70% of the time in the game, and he lines up over me most of the time as well.”

“So all that stuff is familiar, but then getting to Sunday, you know it’s a great challenge because he’s a great player as well. So there’s a little less uncertainty, but obviously the expectations of the actual game are there and it’s always going to be a good battle,” Bitonio said via the Browns’ Twitter account.

LIVE: Joel Bitonio and select players speak to the media https://t.co/RrxW8p7w8D — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 9, 2025

Heyward has thrived against Cleveland with Bitonio out in their two matchups last season, racking up 11 tackles and two sacks. Heyward also had two sacks with Bitonio missing the team’s matchup in Week 18 of 2023. It was the only game Heyward registered multiple sacks against Bitonio, one of the best offensive linemen of his era.

Even as both are older, it should be a good matchup on Sunday. Heyward is still playing at a high level, and if he can get the best of Bitonio, the Steelers have a good chance to win. Cleveland has a rookie QB, Dillon Gabriel, and protecting him will be paramount to the team’s success. If Heyward can generate pressure, Pittsburgh gets an advantage.

The run game will also be key, as the Browns have had success on the ground with Quinshon Judkins. The Steelers can’t let him get going, and their issues stopping the run can’t return against Cleveland.

As Bitonio said, as much as two guys know each other and are familiar with each other, the pressures of the game make things different. Ultimately, it comes down to whoever can execute better. The Steelers’ defensive front has an advantage over Cleveland’s offensive line, but they have to go and prove that. If Heyward can get a few wins against Bitonio and wreak some havoc in the backfield, it’ll help the Steelers’ defense show out and move the team to 4-1.