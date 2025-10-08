Despite Calling Them A Top-Five Team, Pete Prisco Isn’t Sold On The Steelers Yet

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t had a perfect start to the season by any means. Despite that, they’re starting to come alive at a time when the rest of the AFC North teams are struggling with their own issues. That, plus the fact that they looked much better in their areas of weakness against the Minnesota Vikings, has people starting to gain some confidence in them.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco seemed to be one of those people. In his power rankings after Week 5, he was very high on the Steelers, having them all the way up in fifth place. That’s impressive, with fifth being at least six places higher than any other notable outlet ranked them. However, he started to reverse course when making his prediction for the Browns-Steelers game on Sunday.

“I got the Browns with the points,” Prisco said Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. “Also, the Steelers coming off a bye, by the way. I’m going the Browns. I don’t believe in the Steelers yet. And I love what I’ve seen from them so far. I have to see more from that run game. I have to see more from that defensive front. If they get back to the Steelers, then I’ll start believing in them.”

Prisco predicts the Browns to beat the spread, which is currently five-and-a-half points in favor of the Steelers. He does think the Steelers will win but expects it to be close game. That sounds like a fair assessment but not believing in a team in which he just put fifth in his power rankings is certainly an interesting choice.

He points to the Steelers’ defensive front and the run game as two potential issues. He’s not wrong that they have struggled a bit in both areas this season. But they were better in each in Week 4 as well. The defensive front held the Vikings to 70 rushing yards and recorded six sacks. And the run game was significantly better. The Steelers picked up a season-high 131 yards on the ground, backed by Kenneth Gainwell’s 99-yard performance.

The Browns certainly could cause some trouble. They’ve got a rookie quarterback in Dillon Gabriel who had some nice moments in his first start last week. There are plenty of talented youngsters across that offense as well. But they are 1-4 for a reason. And while Prisco mentions the Steelers coming off a bye, Cleveland had to travel all the way back from London on Sunday.

The Steelers seem to be the cream of the crop in the AFC North so far. But it looks like they’ve still got plenty of analysts unsure of what make of them.