DeShon Elliott Injured Against Packers (Update)

UPDATE: Per Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten, Elliott has been ruled out with a knee injury. He was quick to be ruled out, which could indicate a severe injury.

#Steelers S DeShon Elliott has a knee injury and is OUT for tonight's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 27, 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers S DeShon Elliott was injured in the third quarter of the team’s Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. At the end of a 59-yard catch and run by TE Tucker Kraft in the third quarter, Elliott got rolled up on awkwardly and came up limping. He was attended to by trainers on the field.

If Elliott can’t return to the game, it will be the second Steelers defender who suffered an injury, as DT Daniel Ekuale is out for the remainder of the game. Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Elliott was unable to put any weight on his lower right leg after the injury.

DeShon Elliott isn't putting any weight on his right lower leg. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 27, 2025

Elliott was carried off the field by trainers. It’s the second injury he’s suffered this season, as he missed two games with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 1 against the New York Jets.

Per Shelby Cassesse of WPXI, Elliott was taken off the field in a cart, and he had to be helped onto the cart. Given that he also wasn’t able to put any weight on his leg, it looks like it could be a severe injury for one of the most important players on Pittsburgh’s defense.

DeShon Elliott has been taken off the field on a cart. He had to be helped onto it. — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) October 27, 2025

Elliott’s been a bright spot for the Steelers since joining the team as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season. He earned a contract extension ahead of this season and he’s been one of the most consistent tacklers on Pittsburgh’s defense. He has 38 tackles in five games this season to go along with an interception, a sack and a forced fumble.