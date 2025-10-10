Derrick Harmon Showing ‘All The Good Things You Need’ From DL, Steelers DC Says: ‘Better By The Week’

The Steelers’ defensive front has steadily improved since rookie Derrick Harmon took the field after missing the first two weeks of the season. Now with a couple games under his belt, it’s all about growing and gaining consistency. Since the jump, the Steelers have treated him like anything but a rookie, and he has rewarded their faith. On Thursday, DC Teryl Austin discussed the progress of his talented first-round draft pick.

“He’s been very helpful in that regard because you’re talking about a young, talented guy who’s only getting better by the week”, he said of Harmon, via transcript from the Steelers’ media relations department. “As he learns this game, because the NFL is a little bit different than college, all those things. He’s really been good for us in terms of being able to get pressure, being able to hold up in the run game, athletically. He’s really good with his hands. All the different things, all the good things you need from a good defensive lineman. He has all the traits. Now it’s a matter of him continuing to get better. As he continues to get better, we’ll continue to get better”.

The Steelers seemed set on drafting a defensive lineman in the first round, a need aligning ideally with available talent. While the big men started going off the board, Derrick Harmon remained, and the Steelers jumped at the opportunity. Going back to minicamp, they already talked about him as a starter, and it’s been off to the races since.

Though Harmon underwhelmed in his preseason debut, he played much better a week later. In the Steelers’ final preseason game, he injured his knee, which resulted in him missing the first two games of the regular season. They had him on a pitch count when he debuted in Week 3, but he played enough to notch his first NFL sack.

Harmon didn’t exactly jump off the stat sheet in Week 4, recording just an assisted tackle. He did tip a pass at the line of scrimmage that resulted in an interception, mind you. But it’s really the overall performance of the defense that better speaks to his growth.

Derrick Harmon flashing power on this rep (though looks like C stepped on the RG's foot). Nearly had his 2nd sack in as many games. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/93GBSJBwRw — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 30, 2025

Coming off a bye, the Steelers need Derrick Harmon to not just pick up where he left off but accelerate his growth. They drafted him not just to facilitate defensive success but to make impactful plays. He undeniably has the talent to do that, and as you can see above, he is showing effectiveness. But this defense is at its best when playmakers are making plays. The Steelers are confident Harmon will be their next playmaker, and he is up for the challenge.