Depot After Dark: Yahya Black Coin Toss, UFL Shutters Three Franchises, Heyward’s Custom Cleats

Yahya Black Coin Toss

Yahya Black looks massive next to anybody in the NFL. So what does he look like next to high schoolers? This week, he walked out with Upper St. Clair High School for the Steelers Showcase. He still looks massive, but honestly, some of those high schoolers are huge for teenagers. Maybe one of them can play tackle for the Steelers?

Big thanks to @Yblack74 for coming out and leading the #SteelersShowcase coin toss! 🪙 pic.twitter.com/NGmjcVUhOI — Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) October 3, 2025

UFL Shutters Three Franchises

The USFL and the XFL merged to form the UFL and pruned some of their teams along the way. The cuts now continue with three more UFL franchises closing shop. The league is shuttering the Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, and San Antonio Brahmas, per the Sports Business Journal.

The UFL has a new investor, so changes are afoot. With those franchises shutting down, they are opening in more cities to backfill. Columbus, OH, has already been announced, but others are rumored to be Louisville, KY, Orlando, FL, or Boise, ID.

Heyward’s Custom Cleats

Cam Heyward hired someone to make custom cleats for him all season long. JSBtheCreator on YouTube posted his process video for Heyward’s most recent cleats, which were made in homage to Craig “Ironhead” Heyward for the game in Ireland. It was his late father’s birthday, so the cleats were made to honor him. Check out the video below.