Depot After Dark: Tom Brady Power Rankings, Colts Sign Former Steelers LB, NBA Coach On Tomlin

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 2.

TOM BRADY POWER RANKINGS

The Steelers are sitting pretty during their bye week. They’re 3-1 and on top of the AFC North. The other teams in their division aren’t doing too hot, either. The Cleveland Browns are already making a quarterback change, Joe Burrow is out for most of the season, and the Baltimore Ravens are dealing with several injuries.

As a result, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady has moved the Steelers up in his power rankings. On the NFL on FOX’s YouTube channel, Brady shared that he has the Steelers ranked as the ninth-best team in the league. The Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills are the only AFC teams above them.

COLTS SIGN FORMER STEELERS LB

In 2021, the Steelers spent a fourth-round pick on linebacker Buddy Johnson. While he was with the Steelers that year, Johnson wasn’t a huge contributor. Before the 2022 season, they waived him. Since then, he’s bounced around between a few different teams, sticking with the Dallas Cowboys since 2023. However, he’s joining a new team now.

The Indianapolis Colts announced they’ve signed Johnson off the Cowboys’ practice squad. That means the Steelers could face him in a few weeks if he sticks with the Colts. The Steelers face them in Week 9. We’ll see if Johnson makes an impact in that game.

we have signed LB Buddy Johnson off of the Cowboys practice squad and waived LB Cameron McGrone. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 30, 2025

NBA COACH ON TOMLIN

Mike Tomlin was once the youngest head coach in the NFL, but now, he’s a seasoned veteran. Tomlin has been with the Steelers since 2007, winning a Super Bowl. He’s yet to have a losing season, too. As a result, Tomlin has a lot of advice to pass on to other coaches, if they want it.

Doug Christie, head coach of the NBA team the Sacramento Kings, recently spoke about what he learned from Tomlin when he visited the Steelers, as shared by Sactown Sports 1140 on YouTube. Christie was an NBA player, and now he’s a coach. Last year, he was the Kings’ interim head coach, reprising that role this year, too. We’ll see if Tomlin’s advice helps Christie in his endeavors.