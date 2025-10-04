Depot After Dark: Steelers Style Captains, Fans Engaged In Ireland, Pouncey And Taylor Youth Flag Football

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 3.

STEELERS STYLE CAPTAINS

For years, the Steelers have hosted an annual fashion event called Steelers Style. It features players and their families walking a runway, combining fashion with football. Also, it’s for a good cause, with the event raising money for charities. This year, it will be held on Friday, October 10.

On Twitter, the team announced who the co-captains are for Steelers Style this year. It features one returning Steeler in DeShon Elliott and a new Steeler in DK Metcalf. They’ll introduce players and their families. It’s usually a fun time, and hopefully, Metcalf and Elliott enjoy this different responsibility.

FANS ENGAGED IN IRELAND

In Week 4, the Steelers made history by playing in the NFL’s first regular season game in Ireland. Thankfully, they also won that game. It looked like a huge success, too. For one pair of Steelers fans, the trip was even more special for another reason.

WTAE-TV Pittsburgh shared on YouTube that two Steelers fans got engaged during the trip. That’s certainly a special occasion. Plenty of Steelers fans made the trip, and these two in particular will remember it forever.

POUNCEY AND TAYLOR YOUTH FLAG FOOTBALL

As an organization, the Steelers try their best to make Pittsburgh better. However, in Week 4, they took a trip out of their home city and went to Ireland. They had plenty of events to mark the occasion. Despite the change of scenery, the Steelers still tried to make a positive impact on the city that they were playing in.

Steelers Ireland shared one of the events that took place while the team was in Ireland. They had two former players in Maurkice Pouncey and Ike Taylor help bring flag football to Irish youth. Taylor is a two-time Super Bowl champion and Pouncey was one of the best centers of his generation. The two of them are great choices to help introduce football to a different country.