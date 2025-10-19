Depot After Dark: Steelers Scouting Top QB, Old-School Steelers Photo, Ravens Looking To Acquire Defense

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 18.

STEELERS SCOUTING OREGON

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a scout in New Jersey to see Oregon battle Rutgers, James Crepea of The Oregonian reported today.

The Ducks have a plethora of NFL prospects, including QB Dante Moore, who is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board. Moore is coming off a tough performance in Oregon’s loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, but he still should be a first-round pick. Other potential first-round picks from Oregon include TE Kenyon Sadiq, EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei and OL Isaiah World. This is not the first time the Steelers have taken a look at Oregon, as they also had scouts in attendance for the Ducks’ matchup with Penn State on September 27.

From the Rutgers side, WR Ian Strong could be of interest to the Steelers. He’s a potential mid-round selection, and the Steelers are always looking to bolster their receiver core.

The team also has scouts at the Utah-BYU game, per NFL reporter Ryan Fowler.

🚨Scouts around the country in Week 8: • Notre Dame-USC: Chiefs (2), Buccaneers (2), Lions (2), Bills (2), Giants (2), Ravens, Bears, Broncos, Eagles, Packers, Jaguars, Chargers, Rams, Dolphins, Saints • Ohio State-Wisconsin: Vikings, Giants, Lions, Seahawks, Packers, Saints,… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) October 18, 2025

Utah OTs Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu are among the best in the class at their position. Fano is expected to be one of the first players taken in April’s draft.

AWESOME OLD-SCHOOL SHOT

NFL historian Kevin Gallagher posted a really cool old-school photo of the 1971 Pittsburgh Steelers, led by QB Terry Bradshaw. In the photo, the Steelers are backed up into their own end zone in the huddle with the Chiefs defense awaiting.

Perhaps my favorite NFL photo#Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw — commanding the huddle with his team backed up against the Chiefs' Redwood Forest defense October 18, 1971 pic.twitter.com/dD6JXZBojc — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) October 18, 2025

The Steelers jerseys are muddied, grass-stained and dirty. Just how football should be. It’s a really neat shot and it’s cool to see some photos from the Steelers of old. In that 1971 season, Pittsburgh went 6-8, and wound up losing that game against Kansas City 38-16. The next season was 11-3 and the start of Pittsburgh’s turnaround following the Immaculate Reception.

RAVENS LOOKING FOR DEFENSIVE HELP

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to add ahead of the November 4 NFL trade deadline. Despite sitting at 1-5, Baltimore, who already dealt EDGE Odafe Oweh as part of a deal to acquire S Alohi Gilman, is looking to add help on the defensive side of the ball. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Baltimore’s interest in acquiring a defender in a trade deadline preview article today.

“The Ravens have been calling around the league for defensive help, which makes sense given GM Eric DeCosta’s trade-happy ways and their laundry list of injuries,” Rapoport wrote.

The Ravens, who are on bye this week, have been without QB Lamar Jackson for their last two games. Baltimore is clearly hoping Jackson’s return and a deadline addition or two can spark them back into AFC North contention.