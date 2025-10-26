Depot After Dark: Steelers Scout Pair Of Possible First-Round QBs, Watt’s Throwback Cleats, Browns Elevate Zappe

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 25.

STEELERS SEND PAIR OF SCOUTS TO SOUTH CAROLINA-ALABAMA

The Pittsburgh Steelers have heavily scouted quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft class all season long, and that effort continued Saturday in the SEC. According to Sports Illustrated’s Hunter De Siver, the Steelers had two scouts at the South Carolina-Alabama matchup to take a look at Gamecocks’ QB LaNorris Sellers and Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson.

NFL Scouts in the Alabama-South Carolina press box: Ravens (2)

Bills (2)

Browns (2)

Colts (2)

Steelers (2)

Vikings (2)

Bears (1)

Saints (1)

Giants (1)

Jets (1)

49ers (1)

Chargers (1)

Panthers (1)

Broncos (1)

Eagles (1)

NFL representative (1) — Hunter De Siver (@HunterDeSiver) October 25, 2025

Simpson and Sellers both landed inside the top 32 of Todd McShay’s Big Board, which published Thursday afternoon. McShay has Simpson as his top quarterback currently, and Sellers is No. 3. Simpson has been connected to the Steelers as recently as two weeks ago when ESPN’s Jordan Reid paired him with the Steelers in his latest mock draft.

Outside of scouting Sellers and Simpson, the Steelers also had assistant GM Andy Weidl at the Missouri-Vanderbilt matchup, according to reporter Eli Hoff.

Representatives from three NFL teams are scheduled to attend #Mizzou-Vanderbilt. The Pittsburgh Steelers sent their assistant general manager. The Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders both sent scouts. — Eli Hoff (@byEliHoff) October 25, 2025

In that Missouri-Vanderbilt matchup, former Penn State QB Beau Pribula and Vanderbilt star QB Diego Pavia were the headliners, though some of the top prospects in the game featured EDGE Zion Young and offensive tackle Cayden Green for Missouri.

T.J. WATT’S THROWBACK CLEATS

The Pittsburgh Steelers will debut their 1933 throwback uniforms Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers in primetime, and star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will have custom cleats to match the uniforms.

According to local artist Matt Speck, Watt has custom cleats set for Sunday Night Football that he designed.

The @steelers are wearing their 1933 Throwback Uniforms on @SNFonNBC vs the Packers, and Steelers LB @_TJWatt will be wearing these custom cleats that match the uniform, including the jersey’s front design, his jersey number and the @Pittsburgh City Crest#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/b1YwhPL8LE — Matt Speck (@the_mattspeck24) October 24, 2025

Take a look. Pretty cool cleats that Watt will be rocking Sunday night. Hopefully there are a few sacks and splash plays within those cleats on the newly resodded field at Acrisure Stadium.

BROWNS ELEVATE QB BAILEY ZAPPE

For the last two weeks the Cleveland Browns have rolled with a pair of rookies under center on the 53-man roster in starter Dillon Gabriel and backup Shedeur Sanders after trading Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, entering Week 8 against the New England Patriots, the Browns are elevating Bailey Zappe to the active/inactive roster due to Sanders’ back injury.

We've elevated DT Sam Kamara and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad. In addition, QB Shedeur Sanders (back) has been added to the injury report with a questionable status 📰 » https://t.co/bZapSd7qmE pic.twitter.com/aMh13jnTbr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 25, 2025

Sanders was recently added to the injury report and is questionable, so the Browns needed an option behind Gabriel in case Sanders can’t go. That’s where the veteran Zappe steps in. He started one game last season with Cleveland, and is 4-5 in his career in nine starts, which ironically includes one win over the Steelers when he started for the Patriots in 2023.