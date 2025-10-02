Depot After Dark: Steelers’ Reaction To Metcalf TD, Sawyer Wins Award, Ravens Sign CB

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 1.

STEELERS’ REACTION TO METCALF TD

The Steelers’ offense had a great outing in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. They put up 24 points, having a balanced attack. They finally ran the ball well, with Kenneth Gainwell almost rushing for 100 yards. He wasn’t the only new Steeler who had a breakout day. DK Metcalf also had his best day with the Steelers, catching five passes for 126 yards and one touchdown.

The NFL posted a video on Twitter showing the Steelers’ sideline reacting to Metcalf’s touchdown. As expected, they were very excited. It was the Steelers’ first touchdown of the day, and it helped their team get rolling. Hopefully, the Steelers get plenty more opportunities to celebrate Metcalf this year.

Whole @steelers sideline was in awe of that @dkm14 touchdown@insidetheNFL Week 4 Big Game Edit on X pic.twitter.com/YUo08i13Dz — NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2025

SAWYER WINS AWARD

This season, the Steelers have been dealing with several injuries to their defense. That includes not having their full group of outside linebackers available. To start the season, Nick Herbig was injured. It wasn’t long after he got injured that Alex Highsmith went out. That’s forced rookie Jack Sawyer to step up, and he’s done a fine job. He recently got recognized for his efforts.

The Steelers announced that Sawyer is the recipient of the 2025 NFL Way to Play Award for Week 4. This honor is given to players who show proper technique when making plays. As a result, Sawyer will get a $5,000 equipment grant to be given to a local youth or high school football program of his choice.

RAVENS SIGN CB

The Baltimore Ravens entered this season with high expectations. They were one of the favorites to win the AFC. However, they’ve underwhelmed through the first four weeks of the season. They’re sitting at 1-3, and they’re dealing with a ton of injuries. That includes veteran corner Marlon Humphrey being out for several weeks.

Because of those injuries, the Ravens have signed corner Amani Oruwariye, as announced by NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Twitter. Oruwariye was originally a fifth-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2019. He was with them until 2022, and since then, he’s bounced around the league. He spent some time with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, and now, he’s a member of the Ravens.