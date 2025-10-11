Depot After Dark: Steelers At Penguins Game, Players Talk To Reentrants, 2026 Draft Branding

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 10.

STEELERS AT PENGUINS GAME

The Steelers aren’t the only professional sports team in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League are also very popular. They’ve been successful, too, winning three championships since 2000. While the Pittsburgh Pirates have been disappointing, the Penguins and Steelers have mostly been solid.

The Steelers and Penguins often support each other, too. Recently, several Steelers players attended the Penguins game. They helped intro the game and get the crowd excited. It looks like they were good luck, too, with the Penguins winning that game.

Queen, Benton, Herbig and Heyward, and maybe a few others, at the Penguins home opener Thursday night pic.twitter.com/rKc0IHV9Hq — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 10, 2025

PLAYERS TALK TO REENTRANTS

This week, the Steelers will return to play in Pittsburgh for the second time this year. They lost their first home game, so we’ll see if they can win this one. Even if they don’t, though, the Steelers do a lot to help their city off of the field.

The PA Department of Corrections shared that several Steelers players recently visited SCI Fayette to talk to reentrants on their plans once they’re released. Jonnu Smith was part of the group of players who took the trip, and it hit a little closer to home for him. His brother was among the group of reentrants. That had to be a nice moment for them.

Jonnu Smith, tight end for the @steelers, visited SCI Fayette with five of his teammates on Tuesday to discuss reentry with the population—including Smith’s brother, who is incarcerated at the facility. The Steelers—including Pat Freiermuth, Matt Sokol, Connor Heyward, Corliss… pic.twitter.com/Whmx64ds6C — PA Department of Corrections (@CorrectionsPA) October 9, 2025

2026 DRAFT BRANDING

Pittsburgh will host the 2026 NFL Draft. It’s a momentous occasion, and one that should be great for the city. While the event is still far away, it’ll be here soon. The Steelers still have plenty of games left, but next year’s draft looks like a big one for them.

Recently, the NFL released the branding for next year’s draft. They said it’s inspired by Pittsburgh’s bold pop art and industrial roots. Not only is the draft a big event, but it’s also meant to celebrate Pittsburgh. The branding reflects that. It’s another exciting example of how big the draft will be. Hopefully, the Steelers improve their team that weekend as well.