Depot After Dark: Rodgers TD Flashback, Ravens Release Gardner-Johnson, Former Steelers S To UFL

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 14.

RODGERS TD FLASHBACK

Aaron Rodgers has been a solid addition to the Steelers this year. For a 41-year-old quarterback, what he’s been doing has been impressive. However, Rodgers hasn’t been perfect. He missed a few big throws in Week 6. Still, Rodgers didn’t let those mistakes weigh him down. He bounced back and made plays, including a great touchdown throw to Connor Heyward.

NFL Films took to Twitter to compare that play to one Rodgers made three years ago. The two are almost identical. With the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers scrambled on a play and threw a touchdown to running back Aaron Jones. It’s not exactly the same play, and Jones’ catch looks a little less difficult than Heyward’s, but it’s fun to see Rodgers showing shades of his old self.

Same scramble drill 3 years apart 🤯@AaronRodgers12' game is on another level @Steelers pic.twitter.com/Zuu22kSLY3 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 14, 2025

RAVENS RELEASE GARDNER-JOHNSON

The Baltimore Ravens have had an ugly start to this season. They’re currently 1-5, with Lamar Jackson missing their last two games due to injury. Their defense looks awful, too. While that unit stepped up to end last season, it’s struggling again. The Ravens are trying to change that, though. They recently added veteran defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad.

However, Gardner-Johnson’s stint with the Ravens is already over. ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced on Twitter that the Ravens are releasing Gardner-Johnson. After the Ravens traded for safety Alohi Gilman, Gardner-Johnson didn’t see as clear a path to playing time as he’d like. Now, he’s a free agent again.

Ravens are releasing S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson after the safety’s agent Kevin Conner and Ravens officials came to “an amicable mutual decision”, per Conner. “After the Ravens traded for a safety, we were looking for a clearer path to play,” Conner added. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2025

FORMER STEELERS S TO UFL

In 2021, the Steelers spent a seventh-round pick on safety Tre Norwood. While most Day 3 picks struggle to be immediate contributors, Norwood played in every game during his rookie year. That included three starts. He even recorded an interception. Norwood followed that up by appearing in 15 games with the Steelers in 2022. However, the Steelers waived him in 2023.

Since then, Norwood has struggled to catch on with a new team. He briefly spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, but didn’t appear in an actual game with them. Now, Norwood has returned to football, but not the NFL. UFL Communications announced that Norwood has signed with the Birmingham Stallions. It’s a nice update for Norwood. Hopefully, he makes the most of this opportunity.