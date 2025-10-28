Depot After Dark: Rodgers And Love Conversation, Flacco Injury, Bills DL Hurt

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 27.

RODGERS AND LOVE CONVERSATION

Aaron Rodgers failed to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. Although Rodgers made some plays, the Steelers played poorly overall. Jordan Love, who replaced Rodgers in Green Bay, outplayed the veteran, throwing for 360 yards and three touchdowns. Despite the circumstances surrounding their becoming teammates, Rodgers and Love still have a good relationship.

That was evident after the game. The NFL released footage of their postgame conversation. Rodgers and Love showed each other support, complimenting each other. Love also asked for Rodgers’ jersey, with the veteran saying that he’d send it to him.

FLACCO INJURY

The Steelers are currently on a two-game losing streak. That started with a disappointing game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In that game, the Bengals were led by veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. He’s got a lot of experience against the Steelers, and that helped him beat them in Week 7.

This week, the Bengals lost to the New York Jets, and Flacco left the game with a shoulder injury. The Steelers are set to have their rematch against the Bengals in Week 11. While Flacco is only listed as day-to-day with this injury, it will be interesting to see how his status changes, especially with the Bengals still in striking distance of the AFC North crown.

Bengals QB Joe Flacco day to day with shoulder injury after loss to Jetshttps://t.co/vRJimq7vov pic.twitter.com/tG21gJkTIg — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 27, 2025

BILLS DL HURT

In Week 8, the Steelers’ schedule started to get more difficult. They lost to the Packers, and in the next few weeks, they’ll play other top teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers. Then, in Week 13, they’ll face the Buffalo Bills. While the Bills are one of the best teams in the league, their team could be a little weaker against the Steelers.

Around the NFL on Twitter shared that Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver has torn his bicep and is out indefinitely. It’s unclear exactly how much time he’ll miss, but it seems like he might not be healthy enough to face the Steelers. Oliver is a key piece of that defense, and the Bills will miss him.