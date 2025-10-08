Depot After Dark: Ravens Sign DB, J.J. Watt On Oklahoma Drill, Lions CB Injury Update

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 7.

RAVENS SIGN DB

The Baltimore Ravens haven’t had the start to this season they wanted. They’re 1-4 and dealing with a host of injuries. However, the season is far from over. The Ravens could turn their season around. Their defense struggled to start last season, too, but they improved as the year progressed. The Ravens are working to add to that unit, though.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Twitter that the Ravens have signed defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad. He can play safety and slot corner. Earlier this season, he was with the Houston Texans, but they released him. He’s also played for the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, and Detroit Lions. We’ll see if he can help the Ravens.

Free-agent safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is signing with Ravens practice squad, per his agent Kevin Conner of @unisportsmgmt. Gardner-Johnson still gets his fully guaranteed 2025 salary with the Texans so there is little financial impact for the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/InJnQ6c2wi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2025

J.J. WATT ON OKLAHOMA DRILL

T.J. Watt is one of the best players in the league. For years, he’s been a nightmare for opposing offenses. It’s reminiscent of his brother, J.J. Watt. The elder Watt is one of the best defensive players in NFL history, winning three Defensive Player of the Year awards in his career. Even though he’s retired, Watt still thinks he’s tougher than his younger brother.

NFL on CBS posted a video on their YouTube channel where Watt was asked several questions by his broadcast partner, Ian Eagle. One of them was who would win in an Oklahoma drill, him or his younger brother. Watt said he’d beat his youngest sibling, citing his bigger size as an advantage. That’s a fair reason, although T.J. Watt isn’t little by any means.

LIONS CB INJURY UPDATE

The Steelers are set to face the Detroit Lions in Week 16 this year. The Lions look like one of the best teams in the league, but that game is still far away, so both teams could look very different by then. The Lions recently saw Terrion Arnold, their young star corner, go down with an injury. While it looked like he’d be out for a while, things have changed.

Arnold is expected to return sooner than expected, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter. Apparently, Arnold got a second opinion and could return as soon as this month. As long as he doesn’t get hurt again, he should be good to go against the Steelers.