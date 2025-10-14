Depot After Dark: Ramsey Wishes Mom Happy Birthday, Jersey Swaps, Richardson On IR

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 13.

RAMSEY WISHES MOM HAPPY BIRTHDAY

The Steelers were pleasantly surprised in Week 6 when Jalen Ramsey suited up and played. After suffering an injury in Week 4, Ramsey seemed likely to miss the Steelers’ game against the Cleveland Browns. He worked hard to return and was rewarded with a big game. Ramsey had two sacks, helping the Steelers defeat the Browns.

He took a minute during the game to celebrate and wish his mother a happy birthday, too. He followed that up by showing his mom love on Twitter. Ramsey has been a great addition to the Steelers, injecting their defense with physicality. It’s nice that he got to shout out his mom.

JERSEY SWAPS

In Week 6, the Steelers played their first AFC North game of the year. They won convincingly, defeating the Browns 23-9. There’s not a ton of love lost between the two teams. While the Browns haven’t been very competitive in recent years, they’ve still been a thorn in the Steelers’ side.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t some respect shared between players. After the game, several players swapped jerseys. That included running backs Jerome Ford and Jaylen Warren, and defensive backs DeShon Elliott and Damontae Kazee. Kazee played with the Steelers from 2022-2024, so he and Elliott are former teammates. Therefore, it makes sense that they’d meet up once the game ended.

Game recognize game ✊ pic.twitter.com/rps4D9viz5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 12, 2025

RICHARDSON ON IR

Quarterback Anthony Richardson hasn’t had a great start to his NFL career. Selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Richardson hasn’t developed into a franchise quarterback. He wasn’t even the Colts’ starter this year, with Daniel Jones winning the job. The Steelers are set to play the Colts in Week 9, but they won’t see Richardson.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Twitter, the Colts have placed Richardson on injured reserve. He suffered an orbital fracture in warmups in Week 6, and now, he’s set to be out for at least another four weeks. This puts him out against Pittsburgh. Even though he’s not the starter, if anything happens to Jones, the Steelers won’t play Richardson.