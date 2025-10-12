Depot After Dark: Busy Day For Steelers’ Scouts, Steelers Fashion Show, More Belichick Leaks

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 11.

Pittsburgh’s Scouts On The Trail

As they do every college football Saturday, Steelers scouts were busy throughout the day. One scout was spotted at today’s Alabama-Missouri game, one of the week’s top matchups.

NFL Scouts in attendance for #Mizzou–#Alabama:

– Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes

– Seattle Seahawks

– Pittsburgh Steelers

– New England Patriots (2)

– Miami Dolphins

– Las Vegas Raiders — Joey Van Zummeren (@JoeyVZ_) October 11, 2025

Alabama’s top prospect is OT Kaydn Proctor, who could be the first offensive lineman off the board this draft. QB Ty Simpson is also gaining buzz as a possible first-round pick. WR Germie Bernard could also be one of the top receivers taken this year.

Missouri has a top offensive lineman of its own in Cayden Green, returning after suffering a foot injury earlier this year. He has guard/tackle versatility.

A Steelers scout also attended today’s Penn State-Northwestern game.

Scouts from the Eagles, Ravens and Steelers at Penn State today. Also two representatives from the Cheez It Citrus Bowl. pic.twitter.com/oBq9hYEfpq — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) October 11, 2025

Scouts also showed up for the Red River shootout between Texas and Oklahoma along with the Texas A&M and Florida Saturday night.

All In The Family

San Diego might be the next hotbed for high school football prospects. A collection of sons of NFL stars and notable names are playing in the San Diego area, as noted by this San Diego Football Twitter/X account earlier this week. Drew Brees, Troy Polamalu, Eric Weddle, Nick Barnett, and Stephen Cooper are among the group whose kids are playing in the area.

What if I told you former NFL Stars Drew Brees , Troy Polamalu , Eric Weddle , Nick Barnett and Stephen Cooper sons are all currently playing High School football in San Diego 👀. — San Diego Football (@Daygofootball) October 9, 2025

Paisios Polamalu is St. Augustine High School’s starting running back, leading his team to a 41-10 win last week with a 140-yard performance. Unfortunately, the school was shutout 31-0 Friday night and sits at 2-5 on the season.

Quarterback Gaige Weddle is the son of former NFL safety Eric Weddle. He’s led Rancho Bernardo to a 7-0 record and is a four-star recruit drawing interest from Tennessee, Arizona State, and Miami (FL), among others.

Soon enough, this group will be playing college ball. And maybe some, like their dads, will make it to the NFL.

Steelers’ Fashion Show

The Pittsburgh Steelers held their annual fashion show Friday night, lighting up the runway before hopefully doing so on the football field Sunday. Steelers past and present attended, including C Zach Frazier, EDGE T.J. Watt and wife Dani, and Mike and Kiya Tomlin.

The team’s social media accounts shared plenty of videos and photos from the event, including this montage.

Punter Corliss Waitman even showed off his piano skills.

More Belichick Leaks

Fallout from Bill Belichick’s rough start in Chapel Hill continues. The Athletic wrote a comprehensive article on the struggles of not just the on-field results, but behind-the-scenes missteps between Belichick and GM Michael Lombardi’s attempt to run the program like an NFL team. One excerpt from the in-depth feature:

“Belichick and Lombardi said they preferred doing their own evaluations, the sources said, as Mack Brown’s remaining staff prepared for the Fenway Bowl. A since-departed Brown staffer still there at the time described a chaotic atmosphere. Belichick had made only a few hires to that point, and they did not yet have defined roles.

“It was like this weird revolving door of people in and out of meetings,” the ex-staffer said. ‘”They fired some GAs and QCs, and then realized they didn’t have enough help and called a couple of them to come back after having fired them.'”

The Tar Heels are 2-3 this season with three blowout losses, including a routing against Clemson last weekend. North Carolina is off this weekend but returns to ACC play next Saturday at Cal.