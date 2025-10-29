Depot After Dark: Patriots Add Former Steelers RB, Rookies Help Volunteers, Steelers Help SNF Viewership

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 28.

PATRIOTS ADD FORMER STEELERS RB

Earlier this year, the Steelers beat the New England Patriots. Turnovers were a huge part of that matchup, with the Patriots fumbling multiple times. If not for those mistakes, the results could’ve been flipped. Since then, the Patriots have been on a roll, winning five straight games. Now, they’re adding to their backfield.

The Patriots announced on Twitter that they’ve signed running back Jonathan Ward to their practice squad. Ward was with the Steelers last year, and before joining the Patriots, he spent a little bit of time with the New York Giants. Initially, he was an undrafted free agent signed by the Arizona Cardinals. Now, Ward will be trying to stick with the Patriots.

Patriots sign RB Rushawn Baker and RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad; RB Jashaun Corbin placed on practice squad injured reserve: https://t.co/pNgQ7yB4qn pic.twitter.com/vJ25j8KmQA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 28, 2025

ROOKIES HELP VOLUNTEERS

This year, the Steelers’ rookie class has produced several quality contributors. Since returning from injury, Derrick Harmon has been a helpful part of the defense, Yahya Black has been a rotational piece, and Carson Bruener has been a quality special teams player. However, there’s more to being a pro than just on the field.

On Twitter, Steelers Community Relations shared that the team’s rookie class recently visited the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. They toured the facility and then helped volunteers pack fresh produce. It’s a good example of the team ensuring its players are good role models off the field.

On Tuesday, the rookies visited @PghFoodBank, where they took a tour of the facility and worked alongside volunteers to pack over 2,000 lbs of fresh produce that will be distributed throughout the Pittsburgh community. 📝: https://t.co/GaAjElmMDN pic.twitter.com/GVyBBRJGX3 — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) October 28, 2025

STEELERS HELP SNF VIEWERSHIP

Last week, the Steelers played the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh came up short in primetime. The Steelers got crushed by the Packers. However, there was a lot of intrigue surrounding that matchup. That was mostly because it saw Aaron Rodgers face the Packers for the first time in his career.

According to NBC Sports PR on Twitter, the viewership for the Steelers-Packers game helped Sunday Night Football get off to its best start ever through eight weeks. It’s averaging 24.7 million viewers per week so far this year. The NFL is a huge business, and it’s only going to continue growing.