Depot After Dark: Pat Pete In The Booth, Polamalu Commercial, Former Pro Bowler Considering NFL Return

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 19.

Pat Pete In The Booth

Patrick Peterson’s playing days are behind him but he’s still close to the game. Peterson was in the booth for Saturday’s college football game between Central Michigan and Bowling Green, hired as an analyst for CBS Sports earlier this season.

He shared this photo alongside announcers Dave Ryan and Adam Breneman. Based on his caption, Peterson seems to be enjoying the job.

Peterson was hired this year as one of several analysts in CBS’ college football announcer lineup. Other notable names include Robert Turbin, Randy Cross, Logan Ryan, and Kyle Long.

Central Michigan used 17 second quarter points to lead them to a 27-6 win over Bowling Green. A run-heavy offense, CMU attempted just five passes and ran the ball 46 times to victory to move to 4-3 on the season. The defense intercepted Bowling Green twice.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Polamalu Commercial

The Steelers’ website shared a behind-the-scenes look at Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu’s latest commercial for Head and Shoulders. The brief look showed Polamalu getting ready and spending time on set for the latest ad. While his hair is a little greyer than his playing days, it remains as iconic as ever.

Polamalu has served as a spokesman for Head and Shoulders dating back to 2008-2009. In 2010, his hair was insured for $1 million, the first-ever hair-related policy. So long as he isn’t near Larry Johnson again, his locks should be safe.

Brandon Graham’s Comeback?

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is considering a comeback. Sunday morning, multiple reports indicated Graham is seriously contemplating re-joining the Eagles are retiring following the team’s 2024 season Super Bowl win.

With Za'Darius Smith retiring, former Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is now strongly considering coming out of retirement to sign with Philadelphia, league sources told ESPN. Graham played 15 seasons in Philadelphia and became the longest-tenured Eagle in franchise history.… pic.twitter.com/pr2ZiFcWFa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2025

The Eagles are searching for pass rush help after losing several names in free agency (Josh Sweat, Milton Williams) and Za’Darius Smith’s midseason retirement.

A one-time Pro Bowler with 76.5 sacks. He recorded 3.5 sacks across rotational snaps and 11 games for the Eagles last season, rehabbing from a torn triceps injury to return for Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.