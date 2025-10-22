Depot After Dark: Panthers Sign Former Steelers LB, Steelers-Bengals Viewership, Team Bonding At Penguins Game

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 21.

PANTHERS SIGN FORMER STEELERS LB

Last year, the Steelers claimed outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon off waivers after the Baltimore Ravens released him. Moon was originally an undrafted free agent who had been with the Ravens since 2022. Unfortunately, he didn’t have much of an impact with the Steelers, and he suffered an injury in training camp this year.

Shortly thereafter, the Steelers released Moon. Now, he’s joined a new team. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Moon has signed with the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. The Steelers aren’t set to play the Panthers this year, so they won’t face Moon’s new team. We’ll see if the linebacker can catch on in Carolina.

#Panthers sign Mike White, Jeremiah Moon to practice squad, release Keion Crossen, Michael Tarquin

STEELERS-BENGALS VIEWERSHIP

In Week 7, the Steelers played on Thursday Night Football. Those games can be frustrating because of the short amount of time teams have to prepare. The Steelers felt that. They dropped a winnable game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was unfortunate, but there’s a reason why the NFL continues to play games on Thursday.

On Twitter, PrimeSportsPR shared the viewership numbers from the Steelers’ game against the Bengals. The average viewership was over 15 million. They also stated that Thursday Night Football’s viewership is on pace to be even bigger than it previously was. Teams might not love playing on Thursday, but money talks.

The @steelers–@Bengals back and forth thriller last Thursday night delivered another huge viewership win for the @NFLonPrime!

TEAM BONDING AT PENGUINS GAME

Several players were at the Penguins game on Oct. 10, and a strong contingent of the offense is hanging out together at tonight’s game as well. Mason McCormick, Ryan McCollum, Zach Frazier, Aaron Rodgers, Spencer Anderson, Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson were shown with Brett Keisel at the beginning of the game.

Rodgers said teams that drink (or hang out) together win together. It’s nice to see him living that out.

HALLOWEEN EVENT

The NFL season is nearly halfway over. Summer is long gone, and the weather is changing in many places. That also means Halloween is nearly here. While other holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas are more important for the NFL, the Steelers recently did a special event for Halloween.

SteelersNationUnite shared a video on Twitter showing the Steelers Spooktacular. It featured them turning Acrisure Stadium into a fun trick-or-treating event for kids. There were also fun activities for them to do. Defensive linemen Logan Lee and Yahya Black were also there, dressed up and handing out candy. It looked like a fun way to celebrate.