Depot After Dark: Khalil Mack Getting Healthy, Bengals TE On IR, Johnson Homecoming Game

KHALIL MACK GETTING HEALTHY

This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals. However, after that, they’ve got a daunting few weeks in front of them. They’re set to play some of the best teams in the league, including the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. While the Chargers cooled off a little bit after a hot start, they could have reinforcements on the way.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared on Twitter that the Chargers are opening the 21-day window for Khalil Mack to return from injured reserve. In Week 2, Mack suffered a dislocated elbow that put him on the shelf. However, he could return for the Steelers game. In his career, Mack has been one of the best pass rushers in the league. He would give the Chargers’ defense a boost.

#Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that the team is opening the 21-day window for Khalil Mack (dislocated elbow) to return from IR. He has three weeks to be activated. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2025

BENGALS TE ON IR

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a rough season so far. Since losing Joe Burrow for most of the year, they’ve been one of the worst teams in the league. This week, they’re set to play the Steelers. Their team is down another starter, though.

On Twitter, Around the NFL stated that the Bengals have placed tight end Mike Gesicki on injured reserve. He suffered a pectoral injury last week and will be out for at least the next four weeks. The Bengals’ offense was already hurting, and now, they’re dealing with more injuries.

Bengals TE Mike Gesicki (pectoral) placed on injured reserve, out at least four weekshttps://t.co/a2iUVL1f8a pic.twitter.com/G5Kc6II6Pz — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 15, 2025

JOHNSON HOMECOMING GAME

The Steelers will travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals. They’ve got a good track record there, not losing in Cincinnati since 2021. With the Bengals struggling this season, the Steelers look like they’re in a good position to win this week. This game might mean a little more to rookie running back Kaleb Johnson, too.

Jaron May of the news station WLWT shared a story talking about this being a homecoming game for Johnson. While attending college at the University of Iowa, Johnson is originally from Cincinnati. His rookie season hasn’t been great so far, but hopefully, Johnson helps the Steelers beat the Bengals.