Depot After Dark: Jonnu Smith Community MVP, Steelers Gambling Partnership, Flacco Pass Percentage

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 17.

JONNU SMITH COMMUNITY MVP

This offseason, the Steelers worked hard to upgrade their roster. That included trying to add playmakers to their offense. They traded for DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith. So far, those two additions have had different levels of impact. Metcalf has been a solid No. 1 receiver, while Smith has been more lowkey. He’s made some plays, but overall, this season doesn’t seem to be stacking up to last year for him.

However, Smith’s impact goes beyond the field. ESPN insider Adam Schefter shared on Twitter that Smith has been named the Week 7 NFLPA Community MVP. He earned that honor by coordinating a visit by him and some teammates to a local prison. While there, they worked to connect with 100 inmates. That group included Smith’s brother, which helps explain why he’s so passionate.

Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith is the Week 7 NFLPA Community MVP after coordinating a visit by him and several teammates to connect with and encourage 100 inmates at a local prison. Among the group was his older brother, Wayne, making for a powerful experience. Learn more about… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

STEELERS GAMBLING PARTNERSHIP

In the past few years, gambling has become a bigger part of the NFL. It’s tough to watch a game without seeing a commercial for a sportsbook. Also, the odds have gotten a bigger spotlight. The Steelers not being favorites to win the AFC North while the Baltimore Ravens were spiraling was a big storyline earlier this season.

Individual teams aren’t left out of that business, either. Sportsbook BetMGM recently announced that they’ve extended their partnership with the Steelers through the 2029 season. It’s an example of how much the NFL has changed. Gambling is a big part of the league now compared to how things used to be.

🏈 We're excited to extend our partnership with the @steelers through the 2029 season! The renewed agreement deepens @BetMGM’s presence across Steelers platforms, introduces new fan-focused experiences and continues the popular Decade of Black & Gold Sweepstakes each year of the… pic.twitter.com/DbszHpYweB — BetMGM News (@BetMGMNews) October 17, 2025

FLACCO PASS PERCENTAGE

In Week 7, the Steelers fell flat against the Cincinnati Bengals. They lost, falling to 4-2 on the year. Their defense was perhaps the most disappointing part of their team. That unit couldn’t stop much of anything. The Steelers had a chance to win the game, but their defense failed to get a stop on the Bengals’ final drive.

On that drive, Joe Flacco hit a big pass to Tee Higgins that essentially sealed the Bengals’ victory. NFL Plus shared on Twitter that pass only had a 28.8 percent chance of being completed, and it boosted the Bengal’s win probability by almost 20 percent. While it was a good catch and throw, Higgins’ decision to slide before he reached the end zone may have been the best part of that play.