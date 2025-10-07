Depot After Dark: Injury Update On Lions CB, Metcalf Working, Colts Kicker Out

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 6.

INJURY UPDATE ON LIONS CB

With the NFL season in full swing, every team has injuries. It’s unfortunate, but that’s just part of the game. After their bye week, the Steelers look like they’re getting healthier. However, not every team is so lucky. Some are dealing with more long-term injuries to key players.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that young corner Terrion Arnold is set to be out for a while. He suffered a shoulder injury in their Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Arnold was the Lions’ first-round pick in 2024 and has been a consistent starter. The Steelers play the Lions in Week 16, and while it’s unclear if Arnold will miss that game, things seem to be trending that way.

An update on Terrion Arnold's injury pic.twitter.com/UPqaON7Kcp — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 6, 2025

METCALF WORKING

Last week, the Steelers had a bye, allowing them to sit back and relax without a game. While it’s early in the season, it was probably nice for the Steelers to get a break after an international game. The rest of the AFC North losing their games helped make their bye week nice, too. While the Steelers had the week off, that doesn’t mean they didn’t get some work in.

On Twitter, Monarc shared that DK Metcalf was catching passes at the University of Mississippi. That’s Metcalf’s alma mater, so it makes sense that he’d go there to work on his week off. That also shows how committed to greatness Metcalf is.

Might have been a bye week for the @steelers , but that didn't stop @dkm14 from working on his craft 🔥 Shoutout to @OleMissFB for helping their #NFL Alumni get all of the extra work they need with their Seeker #HottyToddy #TrainSmarter pic.twitter.com/SdVVOcMirU — Monarc (@MonarcSport) October 6, 2025

COLTS KICKER OUT

For a decade, the Steelers have had Chris Boswell manning their kicker position. He’s become one of the best in the league, too. Boswell has played a big part in many Steelers wins. However, not every team is lucky enough to have that stability at kicker, and even when they do, injuries can happen.

Unfortunately, the Indianapolis Colts are dealing with that problem right now. Spencer Shrader, their kicker, tore his ACL and is out for the year, as the team announced on Twitter. The Steelers are set to face the Colts in Week 9, and Indianapolis will need a new kicker for that game.