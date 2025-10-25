Depot After Dark: How Steelers Helmets Are Made, Ravens Add Pass Rusher, Chargers S Sprains Ankle

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 24.

HOW STEELERS HELMETS ARE MADE

This week, the Steelers will wear their special throwback jerseys. It’s a fun spin on their uniforms from their inaugural season in 1933. It also sees the Steelers wear yellow helmets for the first time in a while. NFL rules kept them from doing so, but now, the style has changed.

On their Twitter, the Steelers shared a video showing how their yellow helmets are made. It’s a fun behind-the-scenes look for a special occasion. Not everyone loves the Steelers’ uniforms, but they’re a neat throwback. Hopefully, they can capture a win to go along with these different uniforms.

How It’s Made: Gold Helmet Edition 👀 pic.twitter.com/cDKiVNbAlU — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 24, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

RAVENS ADD PASS RUSHER

The Baltimore Ravens have been disappointing this year. Viewed as a Super Bowl contender entering the year, the Ravens are currently 1-5. They look far from a championship team. However, there’s a lot of the season remaining. They have an opportunity to turn things around, and they haven’t given up on the season yet.

Around the NFL on Twitter stated that the Ravens signed veteran pass rusher Carl Lawson to their practice squad. Lawson has been in the league since 2017, originally being a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, injuries have taken a toll on his career. However, once upon a time, he was a decent player. We’ll see if he can recapture some of that with the Ravens.

Ravens sign veteran DE Carl Lawson to practice squadhttps://t.co/aO4c1Ikp42 pic.twitter.com/RSHNXRTWgf — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 24, 2025

CHARGERS S SPRAINS ANKLE

The Steelers’ schedule is set to get a little more difficult in the coming weeks. They’re currently 4-2 and on top of the AFC North. However, if they aren’t careful, they could lose their grasp on the division crown. There are other variables that could make their schedule a little less tough, though, such as injuries.

In a few weeks, the Steelers will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who have been a formidable team this year. The Chargers have dealt with injuries to key players. Unfortunately, in their latest game, star safety Derwin James suffered an ankle sprain, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. It seems unlikely that James will miss the Steelers game, but it’s a situation worth monitoring for now.