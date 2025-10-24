Depot After Dark: Fun NFL Stat, Jackson Still Limited, Project Bundle Up

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 23.

FUN NFL STAT

This week, the Steelers play on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. This comes one week after they played the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. While they failed to beat the Bengals, they have a chance to bounce back this week by beating the Packers.

Actually, the Steelers playing the Packers on Sunday night makes for a fun NFL statistic. NFL Nerd stated on Twitter that this will be only the fourth week where Sunday, Thursday, and Monday night will all feature AFC-NFC matchups. The last time this happened was 2023. Before that, it occurred in 2018 and 2001. Hopefully, the Steelers win their game.

This is only the fourth week we’ve ever seen an all AFC-NFC slate on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night The other three weeks:

2023 w8: TB-BUF, CHI-LAC, LV-DET

2018 w9: OAK-SF, GB-NE, TEN-DAL

2001 w12: PHI-KC, BUF-SF, GB-JAX https://t.co/8Na7YZffh5 — NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) October 23, 2025

JACKSON STILL LIMITED

The Baltimore Ravens have had a rough season. They started off with a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills, and since then, things haven’t improved much. They’re currently 1-5, and they didn’t have Lamar Jackson for their last two games. Last week, the Ravens were on their bye week, and while Jackson didn’t practice near the beginning of this week, things are starting to improve for him.

Around the NFL on Twitter shared that Jackson was limited in practice on Thursday. He’s still nursing a hamstring injury, which can linger. The Ravens play the Chicago Bears this week, and a loss would seriously hurt their season. Getting Jackson back would give them a huge boost. We’ll see if he can suit up.

Lamar Jackson (hamstring) limited again at Ravens practicehttps://t.co/sUzcFKIOe8 pic.twitter.com/vcRJdPumH7 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 23, 2025

PROJECT BUNDLE UP

The weather is changing in Pittsburgh. Summer is long gone, and it’s starting to get cold outside. For the Steelers, that means their playing conditions will change. The Steelers are also trying to help members of their community stay warm with the changing seasons.

On YouTube, WTAE-TV Pittsburgh reported that the Steelers took two dozen children on a shopping trip to get them winter clothing. It’s called Project Bundle Up, and it’s a nice way to help those less fortunate.