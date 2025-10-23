Depot After Dark: Former Steelers WR Finds New Home, Watt Visits Children’s Hospital, Potential Of AI In Officiating

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 22.

FORMER STEELERS WR FINDS NEW HOME

Last year, the Steelers added wide receiver Brandon Johnson to their roster. They originally signed him to their practice squad, but he appeared in three games for them. He only recorded one catch for nine yards with the Steelers, though. Johnson had a chance to make the Steelers’ roster this year, but they released him before the season started.

Now, Johnson has landed with a new team. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him to their practice squad. That marks Johnson’s third NFL team. Before joining the Steelers, Johnson was a member of the Denver Broncos. Now, he’ll try to stick with the Bucs.

WATT VISITS HOSPITAL

T.J. Watt started slow this season, but he quickly heated up. While his sack numbers are slightly down, with only four up to this point, he’s still been impactful. Watt has also been a great leader for the Steelers, both on and off the field.

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh shared that Watt and his wife recently visited some patients. It’s the middle of the season, and Watt likely has a lot going on, but it’s nice that he made time to make some kids happy. It’s another example of how Watt is a perfect representative of the Steelers.

POTENTIAL OF AI IN OFFICIATING

Officiating is one of the most critiqued aspects of the NFL. It’s easy to find controversial calls made by referees. Steelers fans can probably think of plenty of examples, such as the Jesse James no-catch against the New England Patriots. However, the NFL is constantly evolving, and that includes officiating.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league is looking into using artificial intelligence to help officials. That could be a significant update. AI is becoming a bigger and bigger part of the world each day. Now, for better or worse, that could soon include the NFL.