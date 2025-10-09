Depot After Dark: Colts Sign LB, Former Steelers CB Joins Lions, J.J. Watt On Calling Steelers Games

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 8.

COLTS SIGN LB

From 2019-2024, linebacker Germaine Pratt was a key piece of the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense. Originally a third-round pick by the team, Pratt grew into a solid starter. However, the team parted ways with him this past offseason. Pratt went on to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, but they also cut him recently. Now, he’s landed with a new team.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero announced on Twitter that Pratt has signed with the Indianapolis Colts. The Steelers are set to play the Colts in Week 9, so they might face Pratt. He’s got plenty of history facing them when he was with the Bengals.

Veteran LB Germaine Pratt has agreed to a one-year deal with the #Colts, per me and @RapSheet. Four other teams called with interest, but Pratt really wanted to reunited with his former Bengals DC Lou Anarumo in Indy. pic.twitter.com/OtQdZ6smqw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2025

FORMER STEELERS CB JOINS LIONS

Corner Arthur Maulet was with the Steelers in 2021 and 2022, playing mostly in the slot. His time in Pittsburgh was solid, but they parted ways in 2023. Maulet went on to sign with the Baltimore Ravens. However, he was released earlier this year. While Maulet joined the Houston Texans, he didn’t make their final roster.

Reporter Cameron Wolfe stated on Twitter that Maulet has now signed to the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. The Steelers will play the Lions in Week 16, so we’ll see if Maulet plays. It’s still far away, so there’s no telling if he’ll still be with them by then.

Lions are signing veteran slot CB Arthur Maulet to their practice squad, per source. Lions have been looking for CB help after key injuries. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 8, 2025

J.J. WATT ON CALLING STEELERS GAMES

This week, the Steelers will play the Cleveland Browns. J.J. Watt will be one of the broadcasters for the game. He’s still fresh to that role, but not new to calling Steelers games. This will be Watt’s third time on the call for a Steelers game this season. His brother, T.J. Watt, is on the team, which adds a fun element, but J.J. Watt doesn’t let that make him biased.

On The Pat McAfee Show, Watt was asked about calling so many Steelers games. He didn’t blame it on his brother being on the team, though. He’s excited to watch him play, but he’s also excited to watch Myles Garret play. Watt used to be one of the best pass rushers in the league, so it makes sense that he enjoys watching elite players at that position.