Depot After Dark: Colts DE Could Miss Steelers Game, Jets Undecided On Starting Fields, Maulet To Lions Roster

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 20.

COLTS DE COULD MISS STEELERS GAME

Currently, the Indianapolis Colts are the best team in the AFC. They’ve only lost one game, and they’re coming off of a convincing win against the Los Angeles Chargers. In a few weeks, the Steelers will play the Colts. That happens in Week 9, during a tough stretch for the Steelers. However, the Colts could be missing a piece of their defense.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler recently reported that Colts pass rusher Samson Ebukam is expected to miss several weeks due to an MCL injury. That means he’s likely to miss the Steelers game, although he’s getting a second opinion. On the year, Ebukam has two sacks, being a key piece of the Colts’ depth on defense. He missed last season due to injury, but the year before, Ebukam had 9.5 sacks for the Colts.

Colts pass rusher Samson Ebukam is expected to miss multiple weeks with an MCL injury, per sources. Ebukam, who has two sacks this season, is getting a second opinion. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 20, 2025

JETS UNDECIDED ON STARTING FIELD

Last year, Justin Fields began the season as the Steelers’ starter. He went 4-2, although he was sent back to the bench once Russell Wilson was healthy. This offseason, Fields left the Steelers for the New York Jets. However, he’s had a rough year. In Week 7, he got benched, and it’s unclear if he’ll get his job back.

Around the NFL shared on Twitter that Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is undecided on whether or not Fields will start this week. Veteran Tyrod Taylor could supplant Fields. The Jets are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals this week. It would be better for the Steelers if the Jets win that game, so hopefully, whatever decision Glenn makes helps New York win.

Jets' Aaron Glenn undecided on whether Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor will start against Bengalshttps://t.co/oE6F3cL6b4 pic.twitter.com/iUxsMPiPUA — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 20, 2025

MAULET TO LIONS

Cornerback Arthur Maulet was with the Steelers in 2021 and 2022. He spent most of that time at slot corner. Those were some of his most productive years in the NFL. However, in 2023, he left Pittsburgh for the Baltimore Ravens. Since then, his career has been less productive. After an injury-riddled 2024, the Ravens released Maulet. Since then, he’s been struggling to get back on the field with a team.

However, Maulet will see action in Week 7. He joined the Detroit Lions’ practice squad, and now, they’re signing him to their active roster, the team announced on Twitter. The Steelers face the Lions in Week 16. We’ll see if Maulet sticks with Detroit until then.