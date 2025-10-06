Depot After Dark: Bettis With Dickie V, Slay At Eagles Game, Mark Sanchez Arrest Details

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for October 5.

DICK VITALE HANGS OUT WITH JEROME BETTIS

Former college basketball coach and famed broadcaster Dick Vitale was with former Steelers RB Jerome Bettis in a suite at yesterday’s Notre Dame-Boise State game. Bettis is a Notre Dame alum and his son is currently playing for the Fighting Irish.

Vitale posted pictures of the two together on Twitter.

Had a blast in the ND suite taking with Hall of Famer @NFL @steelers & @NDFootball great. Jerome has a son on the football team as a freshman wide receiver. Shared stories about the fantastic college team in 1993 that many felt should have been national champs . pic.twitter.com/f2XLxbNI4t — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 4, 2025

Vitale is a multiple-time cancer survivor and it’s good to see him out and about after taking a long hiatus from broadcasting over the last few years.

DARIUS SLAY TAKES IN EAGLES GAME

Pittsburgh Steelers CB Darius Slay won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, and he went to see some of his former teammates at Lincoln Financial Field. While the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season, losing against the Denver Broncos, Slay was in attendance during Pittsburgh’s bye week. User sdembeck71 posted a picture of Slay at the game on Reddit.

Darius Slay is at the Linc today. (via u/sdembeck71 on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/c6xDVnh3Jt — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) October 5, 2025

Players can choose to do multiple different things during their bye week. Slay’s staying close to the game by taking in the Eagles game, where he saw a great performance from the Denver Broncos defense and QB Bo Nix as they were able to come back and hand Philadelphia their first loss of the season.

The Steelers practice tomorrow, and Slay will be back in Pittsburgh getting ready for the Browns next week.

MARK SANCHEZ ARREST DETAILS

The bizarre saga of former NFL QB and FOX broadcaster Mark Sanchez’s stabbing and then arrest got new details on Sunday, as the probable cause document was released today, via Angela Ganote of FOX59 in Indianapolis.

Here are screenshots of the first 4 pages of the Mark Sanchez probable cause. The next two will be in a second post. pic.twitter.com/l5wfHgg708 — Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) October 5, 2025

Sanchez attacked an employee working for a company that picks up cooking oil from a restaurant outside a Marriott in downtown Indianapolis. The employee feared for his life and stabbed Sanchez multiple times after pepper-spraying him. Sanchez took off and was found at a bar by police officers with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but became stable.

More details will likely come out in the coming days and weeks, but Sanchez was hit with three misdemeanors. It’s unclear what his future at FOX will be. Sanchez called the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 2 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.