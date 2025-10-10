Depot After Dark: Best Dressed, Lamar Jackson Still Out, Bid For Steelers Style

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 9.

BEST DRESSED

This week, Steelers Style returns. It’s a charity event that the team hosts every year. While football isn’t the most graceful sport, the Steelers try to combine fashion with the game. We’ll see which players and their families show up as the best-dressed.

Recently, the Steelers were asked who the best-dressed on the team is. It’s a fun way to promote the event, although most players said themselves as their answer. However, others like Mason McCormick got love. Even special teams coordinator Danny Smith got some votes. Maybe that will be on display this week.

LAMAR JACKSON STILL OUT

The Baltimore Ravens have had a rough start to this season. They’re currently 1-4 and dealing with several injuries, too. That includes star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week. As a result, the Ravens got crushed by the Houston Texans. They looked defeated.

Things might not get much better for them this week. Around the NFL on Twitter shared that Jackson didn’t practice on Thursday. The Ravens play the Los Angeles Rams, a solid team, this week. Therefore, without Jackson, the Ravens could be in for another long day. If they lose again, their playoff hopes could be in serious danger.

BID FOR STEELERS STYLE

The Steelers are more than just a football team. They also try to positively impact their community off the field. This week, they’re hosting Steelers Style, a fashion event for charity. Players and their families will show off how fashionable they are, but that’s not the only fun part of the event.

They’re even auctioning off some cool team-related items. There are plenty of things for Steelers fans to bid on. Also, there are other interesting items for fans to potentially win, like Pirates and Penguins gear. The money’s going to a good cause, which is a nice bonus.