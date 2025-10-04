DeFabo Predicts Steelers ‘Let Highsmith Walk’ To Keep Nick Herbig After Contract Expires

Nick Herbig has rightfully drawn discussion in recent weeks, but Alex Highsmith and his future are part of that discussion. After all, as with all things, it will come down to money and who the Steelers can afford to keep. They have both under contract for next season, Highsmith through 2027.

Chances are, at least one will not see an extension over the next two summers. Mike DeFabo of The Athletic doesn’t see Highsmith earning one — or being on the team after his contract runs out. That was his take, which he shared in a recent article for The Athletic, answering fan questions.

One reader asked DeFabo if Nick Herbig was stealing Alex Highsmith’s job. “Short-term: If you can only pick one, I think the Steelers are better overall with Highsmith on the field,” he responded, in part. “Long-term? I think the Steelers let Highsmith walk when his contract expires. Jack Sawyer can be the run-down defender, and Herbig can play more in passing situations.”

The Steelers selected Alex Highsmith in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He became a full-time starter in his second season, performing well but struggling to finish plays. A year later, he put up Pro Bowl numbers without the Pro Bowl honors: 14.5 sacks, five forced fumbles. Nick Herbig hasn’t put up a season like that — but he also hasn’t had an opportunity.

There is no denying that Herbig is outperforming Highsmith on a per-snap basis. On 784 career defensive snaps, he has 10.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles. Highsmith has 36.5 career sacks on 3,731 snaps and nine forced fumbles.

Now for the money. Alex Highsmith is still under contract through 2027 and owed $30 million in base salary over that time period. His original $17 million APY still ranks 28th in the NFL among edge rushers, and I will gently remind you that the NFL has 32 teams. Just because the Steelers are paying T.J. Watt $41 million doesn’t mean that it isn’t good money. But what would they have to pay Nick Herbig to make him agree to sign an extension next summer?

The third-year man has had a chance to start the past two games, with Highsmith nursing an injury. In that span, he has recorded 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble, registering two tackles for loss. In the game before, in which Highsmith was injured, he managed an interception. He also forced an intentional grounding that might as well count as another sack. The Steelers already know they can’t keep him off the field.

Between the two, Alex Highsmith is undoubtedly the more complete player. But the notion that Nick Herbig is deficient as a run defender is a myth, and the reality is that he makes too much of an impact to ignore. At some point, as long as Watt is still here, the Steelers will probably have to decide between them. It’s still early, but DeFabo predicts Highsmith loses out.