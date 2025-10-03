DeFabo: ‘Good News’ On Injured WR Calvin Austin III

The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have to figure out a plan to replace WR Calvin Austin III after all. Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, X-rays on Austin’s shoulder injury suffered last Sunday were negative. While that doesn’t guarantee a Week 6 return, it appears to be best-case scenario after his arm was put into a sling and he was taken to a nearby hospital during the Week 4 Dublin game.

Per DeFabo:

“X-rays on Calvin Austin III’s shoulder came back negative, according to a league source, which is good news. I do not know yet if he’ll miss time with injury or not. If he does, this could be Wilson’s best chance to prove that he deserves a bigger piece of the pie moving forward.”

That tracks with Austin tweeting after the game he would be okay and teammate Ben Skowronek “hearing” that Austin wouldn’t be out very long. A well-placed Week 5 bye affords Austin an extra week to recover.

Austin suffered the injury in the second half of the Steelers’ win over the Vikings, tackled and landing hard on his right shoulder after making a short catch.

Tomlin offered little update post-game, only noting Austin was at a local hospital for further examination. Because of the bye, he did not speak to reporters Tuesday, and the team did not need to issue an injury report.

For the season, Austin has caught 10 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a game-winning, 17-yard score in a Week 3 victory over the New England Patriots. He’s been the team’s most vertical threat this year, though DK Metcalf has made plenty of plays after the catch.

If Austin misses time, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller will be asked to step up. Combined, the three have just two receptions this season. Skowronek caught the first touchdown of 2025 and has logged a healthy amount of snaps each game, primarily handling dirty work as a blocker in addition to playing on special teams.

Wilson is looking to make an impact after an injury-marred rookie year, but has only one reception this season. That came in the final minutes of a 31-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Miller has hung around the Steelers’ roster but has just five receptions across 17 games with the team. He would serve as Austin’s replacement as punt returner should Austin sit out.

Pittsburgh hosts the Cleveland Browns during Week 6 before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.