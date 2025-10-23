‘Getting Better Every Single Game’: Hoke Says ‘Arrow’s Pointing Up’ For Steelers’ O-Line

Remember in the months leading up to the season when the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line was the single biggest concern on the roster? Questions about keeping Aaron Rodgers upright and sparking the run game dominated the conversation. That has quietly gone away after a rocky start to the season, and the young group deserves a lot of credit for that.

“I think the arrow’s pointing up,” former Steelers DL Chris Hoke said Thursday via 93.7 The Fan’s Pomp and Joe Show. “I think they’re getting better every single game. Are there still breakdowns here and there? Absolutely, but anytime you put up 31 points…and they were important points, points when they needed them, not cleaning up when they were down by two touchdowns.”

Aaron Rodgers joked that the only time he was tackled against the Cincinnati Bengals was when Broderick Jones took him to the ground as a celebration. And it’s not like Rodgers was getting rid of the ball quickly like he has been this season. His time to throw was nearly three seconds against the Bengals. There were plays where he had all day to throw.

After getting sacked seven times over the first two games, Rodgers has only been sacked twice in the Steelers’ last four games. Some of that is his quick release, but the offensive line is also playing much better.

If you don’t trust the sack numbers, look at the total pressures allowed. Pro Football Focus shows that Rodgers was pressured 22 times in the first two games and only 25 since. That is a notable improvement.

The run game has taken off, too. After averaging only 63 rushing yards through its first three games, Pittsburgh has doubled that output to 126 per game since.

Jumbo personnel with Spencer Anderson and Darnell Washington has helped, but the offensive line is getting better and gaining confidence. One of the biggest concerns entering the season might end up one of the Steelers’ biggest strengths by the end of it.