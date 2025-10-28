Decline Of Steelers’ Secondary ‘The Thing That Is Most Disturbing’ This Year, Dulac Says

The Steelers talked a big game in building their secondary this offseason, but thus far, they’ve had far more bark than they’ve had bite. Sure, the collective of Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Joey Porter Jr. has made a handful of plays. But the bad seems to far outweigh the good, especially recently. And it’s been a defining failure for the Steelers’ entire year, going back to the planning stages.

“Probably the thing that is most disturbing now in the last two games is, all these moves they made in the offseason in the secondary, other than Jalen Ramsey with the exception of last week, none of those guys are really making plays”, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac said on 102.5 WDVE. “They’re not making a difference”.

The Steelers significantly revamped their secondary this offseason. Out of the starting five from 2024, Porter and S DeShon Elliott proved the only survivors. They moved on from Donte Jackson and Cameron Sutton, and Beanie Bishop Jr. is on the practice squad. They traded Minkah Fitzpatrick, partly in return for Ramsey. Earlier in the offseason, they signed Darius Slay after the Eagles cut him and later filled the gaps with volume at safety. Evidently, they have more work to do.

After Elliott’s play last year, the Steelers seemed to think he could be the nucleus of the secondary. “I think it was already falling apart before he went out” with an injury on Sunday, however, Dulac said. “When you bring in all these guys, you’re bringing them in for a reason, to make a difference in the secondary, and we have not seen the difference in the secondary”.

Dulac reiterated similar sentiments about how the Steelers were not seeing “an impactful difference” this secondary. “There’s not a whole lot of difference from what we’ve seen last year to what we’re seeing this year”, he concluded.

And the thing is—is he wrong? On paper, they have more talent, but is that talent even still on the field? Outside of a smattering of plays, has Jalen Ramsey looked like Jalen Ramsey? Has Darius Slay looked like Darius Slay? Have Chuck Clark, Juan Thornhill, and Jabrill Peppers played like guys who weren’t cut? Elliott and Porter are the only carryovers from the Steelers’ secondary last year, and both have missed a lot of time due to injury.

As of Week 8, Pittsburgh ranks dead last in passing yards allowed, nearing 2,000 yards on the season. The Steelers are clearly on pace to allow over 4,000 yards through the air. They’ve also given up 13 passing touchdowns, which ranks 24th in the league. The secondary isn’t to blame for all of it—the Steelers’ linebackers certainly share blame—but it’s abundantly obvious they haven’t gotten what they paid for. Nor is there any indication that they will at any point this year. Rather, it’s a buyer beware warning.