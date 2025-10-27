Daniel Ekuale Injured Against Packers (Update)

UPDATE: Per Lauten, Ekuale has been downgraded to out for the remainder of tonight’s game.

UPDATE: Ekuale has been downgraded to OUT for tonight's game with a knee injury. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 27, 2025

UPDATE: Per Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten, Ekuale is doubtful to return with a knee injury. That likely means the injury will keep him out for the rest of tonight’s game, and it could impact his future availability as well.

#Steelers DT Daniel Ekuale sustained a knee injury and is doubtful to return to tonight's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 27, 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers DT Daniel Ekuale was injured in the team’s Week 8 game against the Green Bay Packers. The NBC broadcast showed Ekuale down on the field following an incompletion from Packers QB Jordan Love on a deep throw down the sideline to WR Romeo Doubs.

The medical staff came out on the field to check on Ekuale, who walked off the field under his own power, per The Athletic's Mike DeFabo.

Daniel Ekuale is down on the field. The medical staff is out to check on him. He's walking off under his own power. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 27, 2025

After walking off the field, Ekuale was looked at in the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room. Per Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten, Ekuale is doubtful to return with a knee injury.

Ekuale has served as a rotational defensive lineman this season after coming over as a free agent addition following a stint with the New England Patriots. He tore his biceps during the 2023 season, which limited him to just three games, but he started all 16 games for New England last season.

This season, Ekuale has six total tackles and one pass deflection.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.