‘Couple Wrinkles’ That ‘I Can’t Talk About Until After The Game:’ Beat Writer Teases Plan For OL Spencer Anderson

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t want to just continue using offensive lineman Spencer Anderson as a tackle-eligible. They want to expand his role. Though the fruit of that labor might not be known until after Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo teased the team’s future plans.

“We saw the Steelers use Spencer Anderson as an extra offensive lineman, as an extra tackle,” DeFabo said Tuesday on ‘The Yinzsiders’ with co-host Jenna Harner. “That’s something I think will continue, especially as they have to account for Myles Garrett. They’re also going to, I think, throw in a couple of wrinkles with Spencer Anderson that I can’t talk about until after the game.”

Presumably, DeFabo saw something during Monday’s “bonus day” practice that beat writers aren’t allowed to report on freely. Unlike training camp, the media is restricted from revealing any formation, personnel, scheme, or performance unless a player specifically comments on it.

What those wrinkles are can only be guessed at. Throwing a pass to Anderson is possible. Pittsburgh’s done it before. Alejandro Villanueva once caught a touchdown off a fake field goal. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has a history of linemen scoring. In 2019, while the coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, offensive tackles Dennis Kelly and David Quessenberry caught 1-yard touchdowns.

Center/guard Aaron Brewer also received a target in open grass, though the pass fell incomplete.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Tomlin downplayed Anderson’s skill set as the extra lineman but noted his athletic background.

“He’s a versatile athlete,” Tomlin told reporters Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “I think he was a former high school tight end at one point in his life. If you give him a minute, he’ll tell you about his AAU basketball resume. I don’t wanna make more out of it than what it is, to be quite honest with you. He’s the man that’s up in that regard.”

It’s hard to find many details about Anderson playing tight end at Bishop McNamara in high school. The only information about his high school time refers to him as an offensive lineman, starting for a team that went 0-10 his senior season (he’s also an apparent chess whiz). At his Pro Day, he tested well with a 9.35 RAS, a measure of relative athleticism. Anything in the 9’s is considered excellent.

And we do know Anderson is the cousin of NBA player Harry Giles, a former first-round pick of the Portland Trail Blazers. Basketball is in the family.

“Using him to help counteract both in the run and in pass protection, I think, is going to be part of the game plan,” DeFabo added.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, QB Aaron Rodgers seemed to further the thought.

“We’d love to throw him a touchdown pass,” Rodgers told reporters via the team’s YouTube channel. “He’s got pretty good hands.”

The best way the team would’ve found out about Anderson’s hands would’ve been to throw him a pass in practice, which may have led to DeFabo’s comments. Of course, Pittsburgh may want to call the play, but they have to be in a situation for it. If the Steelers fail to get into a goal-to-go situation, it’s a call that may have to remain in the Steelers’ back pocket. Rodgers is also pretty open about the idea, begging the question of whether he’s giving the Browns tinsel to be distracted by.

Fans love a big man touchdown. Anderson could get his chance this weekend.