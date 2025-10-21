Correcting Internet Speculation, Cam Heyward Did Not Punch Joe Flacco

Though it really shouldn’t need to be addressed, it’s important to dispel serious accusations – at least, when they’re incorrect. And the story being told about Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward is certainly incorrect. In Cincinnati Bengals’ fandom circles, they think Heyward punched QB Joe Flacco near the end of Thursday night’s game. That simply isn’t true.

This article from Cincy Jungle runs the headline, “Cam Heyward appears to take cheap shot on Joe Flacco in Bengals vs. Steelers” with the subheading, “Not the first time this has happened with Heyward.”

The article cites this tweet showing EDGE T.J. Watt and Heyward sacking Flacco with less than five minutes to go in the fourth quarter. A critical play and stop the Steelers’ struggling defense desperately needed. At the end, Heyward’s right hand can be seen making a punching motion. Bengals’ fans took it as Heyward throwing a jab at Flacco.

Heyward did no such thing. The angle of the video is misleading. Looking at the aerial view of the All-22 clip shows a much clearer perspective. Heyward makes a punching motion but it does not connect with Flacco or even come all that close. Instead, Heyward is simply pumping his fist to celebrate the sack and how important of a play it was in that moment.

A grainer but slowed down look at the play. Heyward clearly “punches” up and to the side of Flacco.

If Heyward punched Flacco, he clearly would’ve reacted, flinched or moved by a 300-pound player punching him in the ribs. That didn’t happen.

Even on the surface, the idea is silly. Punching the quarterback with two officials standing right behind him in a game where a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty could cost the Steelers a chance to get the ball back and win the game. Not to mention the fine and even possible disqualification/suspension Heyward would face if he blatantly punched Flacco after the play.

The only egregious act of the play came from the Bengals’ end. Left guard Dalton Risner attempted to trip Heyward on the play. Unable to slide back to his right and help, Risner stuck out his right leg. An illegal play that was missed by the refs, though the penalty likely would’ve been declined given the outcome.

Heyward was previously accused of punching Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert in 2021. A play that looked worse than what happened Thursday night, though Heyward at the time cited himself falling as he tried to get up after running 50 yards downfield as the explanation for the Herbert play. The NFL did not fine him.

The Flacco moment is a nothing story only created by the illusion that was the broadcast angle. Heyward did not punch Flacco, nor did he try. He merely celebrated the sack that produced a punt and Steelers go-ahead score, one that unfortunately did not hold by game’s end.